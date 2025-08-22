  • home icon
AVCA First Serve Nebraska Volleyball against Pittsburgh: How and where to watch, live streaming details, squads of both teams

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 22, 2025 13:37 GMT
Nebraska Volleyball vs Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday (Image via: All Getty)
Nebraska Volleyball vs Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday (Images via: All Getty)

The AVCA First Serve clash between Nebraska Volleyball and the Pittsburgh Panthers is all set to take place on Friday, August 22, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This will be the first official clash for the Huskers in the 2025 season, after their practice games, including scrimmages and an alumni game.

Coming into this season with a new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, the Huskers will look to set their tone early as they face an opposition against whom they have a dominant 14-0 record. Nebraska had a good season last year, as it won the Big 10 Championships.

Let's know the streaming and other squad details for this matchup between Nebraska Volleyball and the Pittsburgh Panthers, the first official match for the Huskers in the new season under head coach Kelly.

Nebraska Volleyball vs Pittsburgh AVCA First Serve: When and where to watch

The AVCA First Serve clash between the Nebraska Huskers and the Pittsburgh Panthers will be telecast on FOX from 6 PM CDT. Notably, fans can also enjoy a live experience of the match through Fubo. For an in-stadium experience of the contest, fan can also get their tickets through Ticketmaster.

Nebraska Volleyball vs Pittsburgh Panthers AVCA First Serve: Squad of both teams

Here are the squads of both teams:

Nebraska Huskers:

  • Keri Leimbach, Libero
  • Bergen Reilly, Setter
  • Harper Murray, Outside hitter
  • Ryan Hunter, Outside hitter
  • Skyler Pierce, Outside hitter
  • Teraya Sigler, Outside hitter
  • Taylor Landfair, Outside hitter
  • Virginia Adriano, Opposite hitter
  • Allie Sczech, Opposite hitter
  • Manaia Ogbechie, Middle blocker
  • Andi Jackson, Middle blocker
  • Kenna Cogill, Middle blocker
  • Rebekah Allick, Middle blocker
  • Campbell Flynn, Setter
  • Laney Choboy, Libero
  • Maisie Boesiger, Libero
  • Olivia Mauch, Libero
Pittsburgh Panthers:

  • Emery Dupes, Libero
  • Sophie Gregoire, Outside hitter
  • Olivia Babcock, Right side outside hitter
  • Blaire Bayless, Outside hitter
  • Izzy Mastern, Libero
  • Marina Pezelj, Outside hitter
  • Ryla Jones, Middle blocker
  • Dalia Virlan, Middle blocker
  • Kianna Dinn, Setter
  • Mallorie Meyer, Libero
  • Brook Mosher, Setter
  • Abbey Emch, Middle blocker
  • Dagmar Mourits, Outside hitter
  • Haiti Tautua's, Setter
  • Bre Kelley, Middle blocker

Who are the captains of Nebraska Volleyball for the 2025 season?

Just a few days before the AVCA Serve clash, the Nebraska Huskers chose three captains for the upcoming 2025 season. Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly, and Andi Jackson will lead the side and fill the shoes of veterans of the program, such as Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez, who led the side last season.

Allick is in the final year of her collegiate stint, while Reilly and Jackson are in their junior years.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
