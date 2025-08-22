AVCA First Serve Nebraska Volleyball against Pittsburgh: How and where to watch, live streaming details, squads of both teams

The AVCA First Serve clash between Nebraska Volleyball and the Pittsburgh Panthers is all set to take place on Friday, August 22, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This will be the first official clash for the Huskers in the 2025 season, after their practice games, including scrimmages and an alumni game.

Coming into this season with a new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, the Huskers will look to set their tone early as they face an opposition against whom they have a dominant 14-0 record. Nebraska had a good season last year, as it won the Big 10 Championships.

Let's know the streaming and other squad details for this matchup between Nebraska Volleyball and the Pittsburgh Panthers, the first official match for the Huskers in the new season under head coach Kelly.

Nebraska Volleyball vs Pittsburgh AVCA First Serve: When and where to watch

The AVCA First Serve clash between the Nebraska Huskers and the Pittsburgh Panthers will be telecast on FOX from 6 PM CDT. Notably, fans can also enjoy a live experience of the match through Fubo. For an in-stadium experience of the contest, fan can also get their tickets through Ticketmaster.

Nebraska Volleyball vs Pittsburgh Panthers AVCA First Serve: Squad of both teams

Here are the squads of both teams:

Nebraska Huskers:

Keri Leimbach, Libero

Bergen Reilly, Setter

Harper Murray, Outside hitter

Ryan Hunter, Outside hitter

Skyler Pierce, Outside hitter

Teraya Sigler, Outside hitter

Taylor Landfair, Outside hitter

Virginia Adriano, Opposite hitter

Allie Sczech, Opposite hitter

Manaia Ogbechie, Middle blocker

Andi Jackson, Middle blocker

Kenna Cogill, Middle blocker

Rebekah Allick, Middle blocker

Campbell Flynn, Setter

Laney Choboy, Libero

Maisie Boesiger, Libero

Olivia Mauch, Libero

Pittsburgh Panthers:

Emery Dupes, Libero

Sophie Gregoire, Outside hitter

Olivia Babcock, Right side outside hitter

Blaire Bayless, Outside hitter

Izzy Mastern, Libero

Marina Pezelj, Outside hitter

Ryla Jones, Middle blocker

Dalia Virlan, Middle blocker

Kianna Dinn, Setter

Mallorie Meyer, Libero

Brook Mosher, Setter

Abbey Emch, Middle blocker

Dagmar Mourits, Outside hitter

Haiti Tautua's, Setter

Bre Kelley, Middle blocker

Who are the captains of Nebraska Volleyball for the 2025 season?

Just a few days before the AVCA Serve clash, the Nebraska Huskers chose three captains for the upcoming 2025 season. Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly, and Andi Jackson will lead the side and fill the shoes of veterans of the program, such as Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez, who led the side last season.

Allick is in the final year of her collegiate stint, while Reilly and Jackson are in their junior years.

