"She is ready to take on that role"- Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reveals moment that led to election of new captain for 2025 season

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the moment that led to the election of the captain of the Nebraska Volleyball team for the 2025 season. The former Husker revealed that the team had a joint voting for the captain, and Bergen Reiley won by a huge margin.

Ad

Busboom Kelly has been preparing to make her debut as the new head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team in the 2025 season. With the addition of new players, the team has been preparing for the upcoming season in full force, while fans have been anticipating the team's return to the court.

Amid hype around the team's match on August 9, 2025, Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the moment the team elected their captain for the season. Busboom Kelly shared that Bergen Reiley was the only player who got more than four votes and won by a "landslide."

Ad

Trending

"You know, we had an open vote for captain this spring, and I told them we're voting for captain tomorrow, and we're going to do it in a group, and we're going to kind of do a live vote and Bergen won by a landslide. So, we're certainly on the right path, and she was the only one I said anybody who has four vote or more they are going to be a captain and she is the only one who had more than four votes and other players had three and four, they did not have more than four," she shared on Terry Pettit's YouTube channel.

Ad

Moreover, Dani Busboom Kelly expressed that the team had a lot of respect for Bergen and expressed her confidence in the setter's ability to take on the responsibility in the 2025 season.

"So, I think that the team has a lot of respect for Bergen. It's just coming out in those big moments you know, what that looks like and I think she is ready to take on that role," she added.

Ad

Ad

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the team's mindset after losing in the NCAA semi-finals

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's mindset after their tough loss in the semi-finals of the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships. The former Husker shared that the team was training hard and winning is at the top of their mind.

Ad

Moreover, she expressed that the team's hunger to win is visible in the way they train and communicate with each other.

"They're really hungry and winning is like in the top of their brain and you know, I think they are on a mission after the last two years it is to change the outcome. You could tell it with the way they train, the way they're communicating with each other, watching film that they're on a mission for sure and the depth is really incredible," she said on I-80 Club YouTube channel. (21:00)

Ad

Furthermore, Busboom Kelly expressed that she would have to make a tough decision while finalizing the line-up, as the team comprised of incredible players who were pushing their limits daily to become better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More