"They have to make each other better" - Coach Dani Busboom Kelly on rotating Nebraska Volleyball’s lineup

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known on utilizing and rotating every member of the roster at suitable times. This comes just after the Huskers' victory over Stanford at the AVCA First Serve on Sunday, August 24.

Kelly's side won the clash by a dominating margin of 3-0, with several of her players notching up impressive performances. The most notable among these was freshman Allie Sczech, who registered 12 kills in her very first start for the Huskers. Sczech was complemented well by experienced campaigners Rebekah Allick and Harper Murray, who secured 11 and 10 kills, nine digs in the match.

Referring to questions about Sczech's first start during the Stanford game in the post-match conference, Kelly stated that she is aiming to cultivate the ideology that the Husker players should help each other improve. Additionally, Kelly also remarked that her main objective in starting Sczech was to get her experience in front of a packed crowd of Nebraska volleyball fans. Kelly said (via Hail Varsity, 1:38 onwards):

"I've been preaching to these guys like they have to make each other better, and we're going to use everybody on this roster when we need them, and so what a better atmosphere to play this.

"I also think there's a part of me you want to give your players these great opportunities, and so it's Pinnacle Bank Arena, sold-out crowd, I wanted Allie to have that moment, just like I wanted Virginia (Adriano) to have it, so it was cool to play each of them a match and give them experience but also just soak in Nebraska Volleyball."

Dani Busboom Kelly's Nebraska Volleyball has shown great signs in the last week during these initial matches of the 2025 season. The Huskers have won their first two matches against Pittsburgh and then against Stanford on Sunday.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about her team playing at the AVCA event

Dani Busboom Kelly (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the AVCA First Serve event. This was the event where Kelly's Huskers played their first matches of the season after the scrimmages and the alumni game.

Speaking in an interview after the first AVCA First Serve game against Pittsburgh, Kelly said that the event was a fantastic one to start off the collegiate volleyball 2025 season. She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:38 onwards):

"What an amzing event for the AVCA, that intro was pretty unbelievable to start off college volleyball and for them to set the stage and set the tone that this sport is big time was awesome."

Notably, after consecutive victories, Dani Busboom Kelly's Nebraska Volleyball is set to face Lipscomb next on August 29.

