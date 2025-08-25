  • home icon
"We're becoming a worldwide brand"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about Nebraska Volleyball's massive following and impact with global fans

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 25, 2025 03:03 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base after their appearance in the AVCA First Serve. The Huskers defeated No. 6 Stanford at the Pinnacle Bank Arena with a score of 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.

Harper Murray, Allie Sczech, Bergen Reilly, and Rebekah Allick put forward dominating performances on the court, with Murray scoring 10 kills, Allick finishing with 11 kills out of 15, and Sczech leading the offense with an attack percentage of 0.400. This dominance helped the Nebraska Volleyball team to take the edge on all fronts of the match.

The second game of the AVCA First Serve raised great anticipation among fans who expressed their excitement on social media. Moreover, the Pinnacle Bank Arena was fully packed with 15,734 fans in attendance. The Nebraska Volleyball team's coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, spoke about receiving massive support from fans during a post-game interview.

While speaking about the team's passionate fan base that plays an integral part in motivating them, Dani Busboom Kelly shared that the team was becoming a world brand as fans from around the world were visiting the stadium to watch them play. Busboom Kelly expressed her delight at the worldwide impact that the team was creating with their incredible pursuits on the court and hoped to continue to push the limits of the sport.

"What Nebraska does is it sets the bar, and we're becoming a worldwide brand. There was some girl outside the vanity just today, and I was walking in and heard her parents run up, and she's like, 'I came all the way from Columbia, the country, not Columbia, Missouri to see you guys this weekend' and she just wanted a picture that's worldwide so pretty amazing what we're doing," she said.
Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's plans for AVCA first serve

2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty
2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about her expectations with the Nebraska Volleyball team's appearance in the AVCA First Serve in an interview with the Huskers' network. The team's head coach expressed that she wanted the players to be aggressive in every aspect of the game to dominate each match.

Moreover, she hoped to witness great coordination between the players since the beginning of the season.

"I want us to be really aggressive with everything we do. Serving - has that continued to improve? Attacking - I wanna see us going for it. Really pretty low percentages tipping. I wanna see Bergen run a really good, crisp offense, and Campbell - there's potential we could use both of them this weekend, and to really have that change be seamless," she said.

Busboom Kelly shared that the team will effectively work on their shortcomings as the season progresses and hopes to take the program to greater heights.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
