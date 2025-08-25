WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick's insane block leaves Dani Busboom Kelly and fans in awe

  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 25, 2025 03:21 GMT
Rebekah Allick and Dani Busboom Kelly. (Photo by Getty)
Rebekah Allick and Dani Busboom Kelly. (Photo by Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick left everyone, including the Huskers fans and her teammates, in amazement with her impressive strength and skills as the program entered the 2025 season. The Nebraska Volleyball squad locked horns with Stanford on August 24, 2025, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Allick competed in her first match for the senior season on August 22, against Pittsburgh. Executing her remarkable skills, she posted 11 kills, five blocks, and hit .600.

The senior middle blocker earned the MVP honors in the match on Sunday. She scored kills and a block with Harper Murray to bring the score to 13-8 during the first set.

In the second set, the senior Husker executed a solo stuff for the Huskers, which moved the program into domination with 19-13. Her solo block against No. 6 Stanford showed the volleyball player's outstanding fitness and command of skills.

As soon as she blocked the attack, the packed stadium with a crowd of 15,734 was left stunned. It even left the Huskers' head coach Dani Bushboom Kelly in awe, who was seen jumping up to her feet and clapping.

Watch Allick's incredible blocking skill:

The Huskers defeated the No. 6 Stanford with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 victory.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reflects on missing the NCAA Championship ahead of her senior season

Before starting the 2025 season, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reflected on the program's narrow miss at the 2024 NCAA Championships final. They were defeated by Penn State in the semifinal. In a recent interview with Hail Varsity, she reflected on the setback.

"It still burns," Allick said. "It was just different. You know, my freshman year, that was a freaking fluke. That was infuriating. And then my sophomore year, that was just brutal. An absolute beatdown on national television. So, yeah, kudos to Texas. And then Penn State, man, that is just like a gritty match." (2:30 0nwards)
Allick added:

"At the end of the game, I was wishing them luck and, you know, telling them to go kick some butt. Um, yeah. Yeah. So, like in the name of sportsmanship, honestly, I was like, "Okay, like I tip my hat to you." But leaving and like sitting in the locker room, it was just like a mixture of anger, sadness, and like I don't know cuz I feel like I left everything out on the floor."

Rebekah Allick is selected as the captain alongside Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson for the Huskers in the 2025 season.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

