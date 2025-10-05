"It's a lot harder"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about Nebraska volleyball team’s unbeaten streak amid tight schedules

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team winning consecutive matches amid tough schedules. The team is currently at No. 1 with an unbeaten streak of 14-0 in this season.The Nebraska volleyball team's latest appearance on the court was on October 4 against Rutgers at the Jersey Mike's Arena. They dominated the match, claiming an impressive 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 win against their opponents in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,000.Following this match, the team's head coach, Kelly, sat for an interview with SI, where she got real about Nebraska's unbeaten streak during tight schedules. She stated how hard it is for the team to maintain the momentum of their dominance amid consecutive matches.“It’s a lot harder to do than people realize, coming off a really late flight, late night, turn around and play the next day, get used to a completely new gym. All things considered, I’m pretty satisfied that we played a lot of people and we didn’t miss a beat when people were in and out of the lineup,&quot; said Dani Busboom Kelly.Busboom Kelly recently reacted to massive support after the Nebraska volleyball team avenged their loss against Penn State.Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about how 'hard' it is for the Nebraska volleyball team to remain unbeaten in the season Dani Busboom Kelly recently sat for an interview with Hail Varsity, where she made her feelings known about how the journey of Nebraska volleyball so far has not been an easy one. Opening up about the competition on the court, she said that there are now multiple 'great teams,' and they don't want to take their top rank for granted.&quot;Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country,&quot; said Dani Busboom Kelly.She further said that that team is well prepared and ready for the upcoming games.&quot;So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDani Busboom Kelly recently sang praises of Andi Jackson, lauding her impressive skills on the court.