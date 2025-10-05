  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "It's a lot harder"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about Nebraska volleyball team’s unbeaten streak amid tight schedules

"It's a lot harder"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about Nebraska volleyball team’s unbeaten streak amid tight schedules

By Nancy Singh
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:06 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Nebraska volleyball Dani Busboom Kelly - Source: getty

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team winning consecutive matches amid tough schedules. The team is currently at No. 1 with an unbeaten streak of 14-0 in this season.

Ad

The Nebraska volleyball team's latest appearance on the court was on October 4 against Rutgers at the Jersey Mike's Arena. They dominated the match, claiming an impressive 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 win against their opponents in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,000.

Following this match, the team's head coach, Kelly, sat for an interview with SI, where she got real about Nebraska's unbeaten streak during tight schedules. She stated how hard it is for the team to maintain the momentum of their dominance amid consecutive matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It’s a lot harder to do than people realize, coming off a really late flight, late night, turn around and play the next day, get used to a completely new gym. All things considered, I’m pretty satisfied that we played a lot of people and we didn’t miss a beat when people were in and out of the lineup," said Dani Busboom Kelly.
Ad

Busboom Kelly recently reacted to massive support after the Nebraska volleyball team avenged their loss against Penn State.

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about how 'hard' it is for the Nebraska volleyball team to remain unbeaten in the season

Dani Busboom Kelly recently sat for an interview with Hail Varsity, where she made her feelings known about how the journey of Nebraska volleyball so far has not been an easy one. Opening up about the competition on the court, she said that there are now multiple 'great teams,' and they don't want to take their top rank for granted.

Ad
"Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country," said Dani Busboom Kelly.
Ad

She further said that that team is well prepared and ready for the upcoming games.

"So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday," she added.

Dani Busboom Kelly recently sang praises of Andi Jackson, lauding her impressive skills on the court.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications