  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly says Andi Jackson's speed and athleticism make her 'a weapon'

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly says Andi Jackson's speed and athleticism make her 'a weapon'

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 30, 2025 17:39 GMT
Dani Busboom Kelly and Andi Jackson - Source: getty
Dani Busboom Kelly and Andi Jackson - Source: getty

Dani Busboom Kelly was full of praise of Andi Jackson amid the ongoing 2025 volleyball season. The Nebraska Volleyball head coach lauded the middle blocker for her speed on the court.

Ad

Jackson's latest appearance on the court came on September 27 during her team's showdown against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers produced a dominant display of skills, registering a 3-0 win against their opponents. Jackson played a significant role in this game, with nine kills on .800 hitting and four blocks.

Shortly after this match, the Nebraska Volleyball head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, sat for a conversation with Hurrdat Sports, where she made her feelings known about Andi Jackson, lauding her for her stellar skills on the court. Commending her speed, Kelly hailed Jackson as a 'weapon' for the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Andi is so athletic and she's so fast off the ground, it's probably the biggest thing. She's fast off the ground, she has a fast arm so both of those things are pretty dynamic and unless the opponent is gonna 100% commit with her, she's probably gonna have a poorly formed block, so again she's a weapon and I just think her speed makes her so unique," said Dani Busboom Kelly.
Ad
Ad

The Nebraska head coach recently also heaped praise on Bergen Reilly, as the latter completed her 2,926th assist, surpassing the team's current coach.

Dani Busboom Kelly shared honest opinion about Nebraska Volleyball being unbeaten in the 2025 season

The Nebraska Volleyball team has maintained its place in the top position by being unbeaten this season, and the team's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently reflected on the team's performances ahead of the Big Ten Conference 2025. In a conversation with Hail Varsity, she said that the journey for the team hasn't been easy and the competition has also grown tougher.

Ad

Stating that she and the team don't want to take their current top position as granted, she said:

"Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country," said Dani Busboom Kelly.
Ad

She further said that her team is well prepared for the upcoming matches, adding:

"So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday. So I think that reflects the conference season, we've had a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything, we played early, we played late, so I feel really good going into conference that we've experienced a lot."

The Nebraska volleyball team's next match is scheduled for October 3 against Penn State at the University Park.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications