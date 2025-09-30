Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly says Andi Jackson's speed and athleticism make her 'a weapon'

Dani Busboom Kelly was full of praise of Andi Jackson amid the ongoing 2025 volleyball season. The Nebraska Volleyball head coach lauded the middle blocker for her speed on the court.Jackson's latest appearance on the court came on September 27 during her team's showdown against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers produced a dominant display of skills, registering a 3-0 win against their opponents. Jackson played a significant role in this game, with nine kills on .800 hitting and four blocks.Shortly after this match, the Nebraska Volleyball head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, sat for a conversation with Hurrdat Sports, where she made her feelings known about Andi Jackson, lauding her for her stellar skills on the court. Commending her speed, Kelly hailed Jackson as a 'weapon' for the team.&quot;Andi is so athletic and she's so fast off the ground, it's probably the biggest thing. She's fast off the ground, she has a fast arm so both of those things are pretty dynamic and unless the opponent is gonna 100% commit with her, she's probably gonna have a poorly formed block, so again she's a weapon and I just think her speed makes her so unique,&quot; said Dani Busboom Kelly. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Nebraska head coach recently also heaped praise on Bergen Reilly, as the latter completed her 2,926th assist, surpassing the team's current coach.Dani Busboom Kelly shared honest opinion about Nebraska Volleyball being unbeaten in the 2025 season The Nebraska Volleyball team has maintained its place in the top position by being unbeaten this season, and the team's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently reflected on the team's performances ahead of the Big Ten Conference 2025. In a conversation with Hail Varsity, she said that the journey for the team hasn't been easy and the competition has also grown tougher.Stating that she and the team don't want to take their current top position as granted, she said:&quot;Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country,&quot; said Dani Busboom Kelly. She further said that her team is well prepared for the upcoming matches, adding:&quot;So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday. So I think that reflects the conference season, we've had a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything, we played early, we played late, so I feel really good going into conference that we've experienced a lot.&quot;The Nebraska volleyball team's next match is scheduled for October 3 against Penn State at the University Park.