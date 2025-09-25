Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly playfully nods to her legacy after Bergen Reilly surpasses her record

The head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball Dani Busboom Kelly offered a playful reminder of her legacy, following the team’s game against Michigan. Nebraska won the match convincingly, defeating Michigan with a 3-0 margin (25-22, 25-10, 25-13).
During the match, setter and captain Bergen Reilly completed her 2,926th assist, overtaking her coach Dani Busboom Kelly and moving into fifth place on the list of highest career assists by a Husker.
Following this, the 40-year-old was asked in the post-match press conference about what she felt about Bergen Reilly surpassing her. To that, she reacted saying she wasn’t even aware she was on the list and jokingly suggested checking the dig and assist records from her time when she represented the team. She said (3:20 onwards)
“Oh, I didn't even know that. didn't even know I was on a list for that. Oh, I was fifth. Pretty good. Well, see who holds the single season dig records? Assists, digs in single season because that's when we were still going to 30 when I was in Libero. Anyways, maybe something to check on.”
Notably, as a captain at Nebraska, Kelly changed her position from setter to libero in 2006 and finished her career as one of only two players to rank among Nebraska Volleyball's all-time leaders in both digs (1,281) and assists (2,873). She also set Nebraska’s single-season digs record (580) in her first year as a libero.
Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on team’s match after Michigan
Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on the team’s mindset in their Big Ten opener against Michigan. While praising Michigan as a strong team, she admitted she was surprised by how dominant Nebraska was since she had anticipated a much closer game.
In the same post-match press conference, she expressed her thoughts about the game, stating:
“Yeah, I just felt like we kind of talked to the team that we needed to be um on a mission and I felt like the end of the non-conference we were kind of fizzling out and needed to reset and it was kind of a new season and a new mindset and it was great to see us show that. It's one thing to say you're in a great mindset, but for that to translate into your play is huge."
She also credited her team for staying consistent and improving throughout the match, which she said they hadn’t really done yet this year in the non-conference games. The Nebraska Volleyball team will next play Maryland on September 27, Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.