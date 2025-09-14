"Depth is incredible"- Lexi Rodriguez praises current Nebraska Volleyball team and liberos, credits coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known on the current Nebraska team as well as the team's liberos. Rodriguez, who represented the Huskers for four years, graduated in 2024 and would go on to turn professional. Rodriguez was a key member of the team, and in her absence, Keri Leimbach, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, and Olivia Mauch have taken over as the team's libero options.The Nebraska Volleyball team played against Grand Canyon as part of the Husker Invitational at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 13th. Rodriguez attended the match and cheered on from the sidelines as the Huskers recorded a dominant win, winning 25-12, 25-23, 25-18. Olivia Mauch played as libero and managed to record nine digs, while Virginia Adriano and Rebekah Allick posted eight digs each.After their impressive performance against Grand Canyon, Rodriguez praised the current Nebraska team and their new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.&quot;They're insane, the depth they have is incredible. I think like their play tonight, and just how they're able to start anyone, play anyone, I mean it's incredible. Props to Dani for just instilling that confidence in everyone, they're just amazing. I'm excited to keep watching them.&quot;She was also asked about the Huskers' depth in the libero position, to which she said:&quot;I've known it for the past two years, and they're all studs. Even getting to watch Maisie get her first start, it was honestly so amazing. But I think they're all doing good, they compliment each other so well and I think just their ability to adapt to whatever role they have is pretty incredible especially at that position.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexi Rodriguez currently plays for LOVB Omaha in the LOVB Pro League. She ended her Nebraska career with 1,897 digs, which ranked as the most out of anyone in program history.Lexi Rodriguez on how she reacted when former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook announced retirementLexi Rodriguez during a match with the Huskers at the NCAA Championships - Source: GettyLexi Rodriguez previously discussed how she reacted when she found out former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook retired. Cook spent 25 seasons as the head coach of the team, and coached Rodriguez during her entire career at Nebraska.In an interview with Adam Carriker, Rodriguez said: (13:00 onwards)&quot;I was very surprised, he's just had such an amazing coaching career that I think no matter when the time would have came, it would have been a shock to me. But he's had an amazing career, and he deserves to have some time with his family and just be a cowboy.&quot;Lexi Rodriguez made her debut with LOVB Omaha in February earlier this year. They finished as runners-up in the inaugural LOVB season, losing to Austin in the finals.