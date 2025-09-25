"I'm only getting started" - Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly sends strong message after surpassing coach Dani Busboom Kelly to set a new record

Bergen Reilly expressed her feelings about surpassing her coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, in Nebraska's rally-scoring era assists list. She is currently gearing up for her team's upcoming match in the ongoing 2025 volleyball championships.Reilly's latest game for the Nebraska Cornhuskers was on August 24, where they squared off against Michigan. Nebraska delivered a dominant display of its skills, registering a 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 win. Reilly played a significant role in this match, as she attained 28 assists, five kills, nine digs, and an ace. With this performance, she passed Kelly for fifth on Nebraska University's career assists line in the rally scoring era.Following this feat, she sat for an interview with Hail Varsity, where she sent a strong message, stating that she is just getting started. Expressing her feelings about being a part of the Nebraska team, she said:&quot;It's super cool, I mean, being a setter at Nebraska is such an honor and getting to do it at such a high level such amazing teammates is something that I'll never forget. I don't know, I hope I'm only getting started too,&quot; said Bergen Reilly.When asked if she knew who she surpassed with her score, she said, laughing:&quot;I do, my sister texted me.I have to now see how Dani (Busboom Kelly) feels about that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReilly dropped a sweet reaction when John Cook handed over the Nebraska volleyball head coach duties to Dani Busboom Kelly.Bergen Reilly opened up about Dani Busboom Kelly's advice on handling pressure Following her team's match against California on September 7 in front of an audience of 8,521, Bergen Reilly sat for a conversation with Hail Varsity, where she opened up about Dani Busboom Kelly's advice on dealing with pressure during the ongoing volleyball season.Revealing how Kelly asks them to be excited about their wins and enjoy everything they are doing, she said:&quot;We always are gonna have a target on our back being Nebraska in general but especially right now we're No. 1 and Dani just really makes an emphasis of take it all in, smell the roses like enjoy what we're doing and enjoy that you're even in this position. So, after the Kentucky game, she asked us, she said like was that a relief that you guys won or were we excited that we won and she's like I don't want it to be a relief that we win, it should be super exciting that we just had a huge win or reverse sweep against a really great team.&quot; She further opened up about how Reilly calms down the team with her mid-game talks. She makes them realize how calm the atmosphere is and reminds them to enjoy the little moments that the team might forget in the heat of the game.Bergen Reilly will next be seen in her team's match against Maryland on September 27 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.