"Dani Busboom Kelly’s like, I don't want it to be a relief that we win"- Bergen Reilly opens up about coach’s advice on handling pressure

The Nebraska volleyball captain, Bergen Reilly, recently revealed the advice given by the head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, on handling the pressure of her team being ranked as the World No. 1. The Cornhuskers are currently gearing up for their upcoming match of the ongoing 2025 volleyball season.The Nebraska volleyball team was last seen in action on September 7, when they competed against California at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. They dominated the match and bested California in front of an audience of 8,521, claiming a 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 (3-0) win.The team has maintained their World No. 1 rank, and shortly after this showdown, the captain, Reilly, sat for a conversation with Hail Varsity. During the interview, she shared Kelly's advice about handling pressure amid the ongoing season."We always are gonna have a target on our back being Nebraska in general but especially right now we're No. 1 and Dani just really makes an emphasis of take it all in, smell the roses like enjoy what we're doing and enjoy that you're even in this position. So, after the Kentucky game, she asked us, she said like was that a relief that you guys won or were we excited that we won and she's like I don't want it to be a relief that we win, it should be super exciting that we just had a huge win or reverse sweep against a really great team," said Bergen Reilly.She added:"It's little things here and there, whether it's pre game or between the second and third set talk, like she's always just like take it all in, like, this is a cool atmosphere, we have a really great crowd in front of us and we also have a really great team and just getting to enjoy all those little moments that we might forget in the heat of the game." Bergen Reilly made feelings known about being named one of Nebraska volleyball's captainsThe Nebraska volleyball team recently announced three new captains on August 20, 2025, who will be succeeding former captains like Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason. The captains named for the 2025 season are Bergen Reilly, Rebekah Allick, and Andi Jackson.Shortly after this announcement, the team's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, Reilly, and Allick sat for a media conversation, where Reilly made her feelings known about being the new captain, stating that it was an honor for her; however, it wasn't the team's main focus."It's awesome. It's a big honor to be a captain at Nebraska, but I think everybody knows that's not the main goal of the season. We have way bigger goals than that. So, it's cool and it's exciting and it is an honor, but we're not really thinking too much about it," Bergen Reilly said. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Bergen Reilly will next be seen competing on September 12 against Utah at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.