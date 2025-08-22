"Everybody knows that’s not the main goal"- Bergen Reilly opens up after being named one of Nebraska Volleyball’s captains

Bergen Reilly shared her candid reaction to being named a Nebraska Volleyball team captain. She expressed appreciation for the position, calling it a 'major honor', but emphasized that it was not her main focus for the season.

On Wednesday, August 20, Nebraska volleyball named three new captains, succeeding former captains Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason. Nebraska volleyball Setter Bergen Reilly, along with middle blockers Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson, were named as the team’s captains for the 2025 season.

On Thursday, August 22, ahead of the Huskers’ AVCA First Serve Showcase, Reilly, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, and Rebekah Allick spoke to the media at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Reilly reflected on her captaincy, stating that while being named a captain at Nebraska was an honor, it was not the team’s main focus.

"It's awesome. It's a big honor to be a captain at Nebraska, but I think everybody knows that's not the main goal of the season. We have way bigger goals than that. So, it's cool and it's exciting and it is an honor, but we're not really thinking too much about it," Bergen Reilly said, via Huskers' official website.

Reilly enters her junior year after an impressive 2024 season in which she earned AVCA All-American honors. She has also been named twice to the AVCA All-America Second Team and the All-Big Ten First Team, while also collecting multiple Big Ten Setter of the Week awards and AVCA All-Region selections in 2023 and 2024. She capped the 2024 season with 1,352 assists, 81 kills, 21 aces, 348 digs, 62 blocks, and led the team with 17 double-doubles.

Nebraska Volleyball's preseason matches

NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 15 Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska - Source: Getty

Nebraska volleyball wrapped up its preseason schedule last Saturday with the Red-White Scrimmage and Alumni Match. In the Red-White Scrimmage, the team split into two squads for a practice-style matchup, playing four sets, with the Red team winning 3-1.

In the Alumni Match, former players, including Jordan Larson, Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause, and others, faced the current Nebraska team, which won the match 3-1.

The Huskers kick off their 2025 season against No. 3 Pittsburgh in the AVCA First Serve tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, with the match scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT on Friday, August 22. Nebraska will then face No. 6 Stanford at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Sunday, August 24. Nebraska volleyball will play 32 matches in the 2025 season.

