"Bergen Reilly is a great role model"- Freshman Campbell Flynn reveals what she admires about Nebraska volleyball junior

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 08, 2025 14:22 GMT
Campbell Flynn and Bergen Reilly (Image via: @campbell.flynn06 and Getty)
Nebraska Volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn shared her thoughts on learning from the experienced Bergen Reilly. Both Flynn and Reilly play in the same position as setters.

The two got gametime during Nebraska's recent clash against California, which the Huskers won 3-0. The freshman setter racked up 18 assists in the game, while the experienced Reilly had 20. Speaking in a press conference after the California game, Flynn opened up about Reilly's contribution to her learning process in the team.

Flynn shared that she has learned a lot from Reilly and that the latter was a perfect role model. Additionally, the Nebraska freshman also lauded Reilly's qualities as a leader and her overall game in the conversation and said, via Hail Varsity:

"I've learned so much from her; she's a great role model, even on the court and off the court. I think she's a great leader, and I'm learning a little bit more about leading the team and in that aspect leadership, but also just her overall game, her defense, blocking, and setting is really good. So, just trying to be more of an overall player cause I'm good at setting but I definitely need to work on my defense and blocking."
Notably, Nebraska Volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn hasn't gotten the opportunity to play in all the games this season. However, with the games she got, she has made the most of it with her best performance of the season coming against Lipscomb, where she scored 22 kills in the game.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about Campbell Flynn's performance against California

Dani Busboom Kelly (Image via: Getty)
Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about Campbell Flynn's performance against California. Notably, this was Nebraska's 6th straight victory in this first season as head coach for Kelly.

Speaking at the press conference after the California game, Kelly lauded Flynn's performance, especially after missing out on the game against Wright State on Friday. Additionally, Kelly also hyped up Flynn's offensive work and said, via Hail Varsity:

"I thought she was awesome. To come in cold, she didn't play Friday night. She ran a great offense and felt like we were humming and she was super confident out there."

Notably, Dani Busboom Kelly's Nebraska Volleyball will next be in action on Friday, September 12, where they will face Utah at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
