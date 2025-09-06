Nebraska volleyball match against California: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters and more

Nebraska Volleyball is all set to clash against the California Golden Bears on Sunday, August 7. The match is a part of the Ameritas Players Challenge event and is scheduled to take place at Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Ad

The Huskers are coming off a dominant 3-0 victory against Wright State on Friday, which extended their unbeaten run so far in the 2025 season. The current No. 1-ranked side in the country has gone past strong opponents such as Pittsburgh and Stanford during this run, and California is the next one.

For the Golden Bears, however, they have a match against Wright State on Saturday initially before they face the Huskers on Sunday. Notably, California has been unbeaten so far in its season and has clinched victories over San Diego State and San Francisco.

Ad

Trending

Let's know more about this clash between two in-form volleyball sides, Nebraska Volleyball and the California Golden Bears.

Nebraska Volleyball against California: How to watch and live streaming details

The Huskers' clash against California is set to start at 1:00 PM CDT at the Bob Devaney. Volleyball fans can watch this match on the Big 10 Network and can get stat updates through Stat Broadcast.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball against California: Rosters of the teams

California:

Sophia Johnson, Libero

Ashleigh Woodruff, MB

Francesca Popescu, Libero

Mikayla Hayden, MB

Annemari O'Gara, Opposite Hitter

Natalie Lau, Setter

Grace Agolli, Outside Hitter

Dominique Phills, OH

Elise Lau, Setter

Sawyer Thomsen, MB

Arissa Carbonara, OH

Ashley Li, OH

Maria Stirbu, Setter

Cherlin Antonio, Opposite Hitter

Sophie Scott, MB

Peyton DeJardin, OH

Nebraska Huskers:

Andi Jackson, MB

Rebekah Allick, MB

Taylor Landfair, OH

Manaia Ogbechie, MB

Teraya Sigler, OH

Olivia Mauch, Libero

Laney Choboy, Libero

Kenna Cogill, MB

Maisie Boesiger, Libero

Harper Murray, OH

Allie Sczech, Opposite Hitter

Campbell Flynn, Setter

Bergen Reilly, Setter

Keri Leimbach, Libero

Skyler Pierce, OH

Ryan Hunter, OH

Ad

Who were the top performers for Nebraska Volleyball in its victory against Wright State?

Coming on the back of a 23-kill match against Kentucky, Huskers junior Harper Murray scripted another good performance against Wright State, scoring 11 kills. Freshman Manaia Ogbechie and Virginia Adriano were other major contributors for Nebraska in the offensive front and secured 8 and 7 kills, respectively.

Bergen Reilly led the side in assists with 30, while Laney Choboy and Murray had 9 kills in the game to help Dani Busboom Kelly's side to a victory on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More