Nebraska volleyball match against California: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters and more

Nebraska Volleyball is all set to clash against the California Golden Bears on Sunday, August 7. The match is a part of the Ameritas Players Challenge event and is scheduled to take place at Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers are coming off a dominant 3-0 victory against Wright State on Friday, which extended their unbeaten run so far in the 2025 season. The current No. 1-ranked side in the country has gone past strong opponents such as Pittsburgh and Stanford during this run, and California is the next one.
For the Golden Bears, however, they have a match against Wright State on Saturday initially before they face the Huskers on Sunday. Notably, California has been unbeaten so far in its season and has clinched victories over San Diego State and San Francisco.
Let's know more about this clash between two in-form volleyball sides, Nebraska Volleyball and the California Golden Bears.
Nebraska Volleyball against California: How to watch and live streaming details
The Huskers' clash against California is set to start at 1:00 PM CDT at the Bob Devaney. Volleyball fans can watch this match on the Big 10 Network and can get stat updates through Stat Broadcast.
Nebraska Volleyball against California: Rosters of the teams
California:
- Sophia Johnson, Libero
- Ashleigh Woodruff, MB
- Francesca Popescu, Libero
- Mikayla Hayden, MB
- Annemari O'Gara, Opposite Hitter
- Natalie Lau, Setter
- Grace Agolli, Outside Hitter
- Dominique Phills, OH
- Elise Lau, Setter
- Sawyer Thomsen, MB
- Arissa Carbonara, OH
- Ashley Li, OH
- Maria Stirbu, Setter
- Cherlin Antonio, Opposite Hitter
- Sophie Scott, MB
- Peyton DeJardin, OH
Nebraska Huskers:
- Andi Jackson, MB
- Rebekah Allick, MB
- Taylor Landfair, OH
- Manaia Ogbechie, MB
- Teraya Sigler, OH
- Olivia Mauch, Libero
- Laney Choboy, Libero
- Kenna Cogill, MB
- Maisie Boesiger, Libero
- Harper Murray, OH
- Allie Sczech, Opposite Hitter
- Campbell Flynn, Setter
- Bergen Reilly, Setter
- Keri Leimbach, Libero
- Skyler Pierce, OH
- Ryan Hunter, OH
Who were the top performers for Nebraska Volleyball in its victory against Wright State?
Coming on the back of a 23-kill match against Kentucky, Huskers junior Harper Murray scripted another good performance against Wright State, scoring 11 kills. Freshman Manaia Ogbechie and Virginia Adriano were other major contributors for Nebraska in the offensive front and secured 8 and 7 kills, respectively.
Bergen Reilly led the side in assists with 30, while Laney Choboy and Murray had 9 kills in the game to help Dani Busboom Kelly's side to a victory on Friday.