"We’re not afraid to make errors"- Harper Murray credits coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s training approach in shaping Nebraska Volleyball culture

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray shared how coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s training approach encourages players to take risks and make mistakes during practice, creating an enjoyable and less stressful environment. This came after Nebraska Volleyball’s hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kentucky (24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8).

Ad

Kelly joined Nebraska Volleyball as head coach earlier this year, succeeding John Cook, who retired after leading the program for 25 seasons.

In an interview with media on September 2 (Tuesday), Harper Murray was asked if coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s coaching style brought any positive changes within Nebraska Volleyball. She reflected on how Kelly is someone who is open to mistakes and allows players to take risks and improve without fear of judgment.

Ad

Trending

She added how Kelly also brought aspects of her Louisville culture to Nebraska, maintaining a familiar approach, stating (4:41 onwards):

“I think Danny Busboom Kelly]'s a little bit more willing for mistakes and during practice we have a little bit more room for error and I think that brings a little bit of light to the gym just because we're not afraid to make errors. Practice is the time to mess up and try new things. So I think it does it like it lets us release a little bit and have a little bit more fun with it and try new things.”

Ad

“But, Danny also brought a little bit of her culture over from Louisville. And it was pretty much the same as what it was there and what we have now,” she added.

Ad

She also opened up on how despite a new coach, the team’s high standards and expectations remain the same.

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray reflects on after team’s reverse sweep victory against Kentucky

Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

After Nebraska Volleyball recorded a stunning reverse sweep victory against Kentucky in their last game, Harper Murray was asked to reflect on the game. Murray played an important role in helping the team remain unbeaten with four wins in first four games as she registered a career-high 23 kills in the match.

Ad

In an interview with media, she shared her thoughts about the game, adding (0:10 onwards):

“I mean, I think the first two sets wasn't our best volleyball…So, just finding a way to get back to that and go back to our training. And we kind of that's what we talked about between the second and third set, just going back to Nebraska volleyball. And I mean, we all stepped up in our own ways. So, I think I was just able to do that um with my attacking.”

In addition to discussing how the team regrouped during the match by returning to their practiced strategies, Murray credited her Nebraska Volleyball teammates and her own efforts in turning the match around. She further talked about her partnership with Bergen Reilly, sharing that although they initially struggled, they were eventually able to reestablish their connection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More