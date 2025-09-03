"We’re not afraid to make errors"- Harper Murray credits coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s training approach in shaping Nebraska Volleyball culture

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray shared how coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s training approach encourages players to take risks and make mistakes during practice, creating an enjoyable and less stressful environment. This came after Nebraska Volleyball’s hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kentucky (24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8).
Kelly joined Nebraska Volleyball as head coach earlier this year, succeeding John Cook, who retired after leading the program for 25 seasons.
In an interview with media on September 2 (Tuesday), Harper Murray was asked if coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s coaching style brought any positive changes within Nebraska Volleyball. She reflected on how Kelly is someone who is open to mistakes and allows players to take risks and improve without fear of judgment.
She added how Kelly also brought aspects of her Louisville culture to Nebraska, maintaining a familiar approach, stating (4:41 onwards):
“I think Danny Busboom Kelly]'s a little bit more willing for mistakes and during practice we have a little bit more room for error and I think that brings a little bit of light to the gym just because we're not afraid to make errors. Practice is the time to mess up and try new things. So I think it does it like it lets us release a little bit and have a little bit more fun with it and try new things.”
“But, Danny also brought a little bit of her culture over from Louisville. And it was pretty much the same as what it was there and what we have now,” she added.
She also opened up on how despite a new coach, the team’s high standards and expectations remain the same.
Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray reflects on after team’s reverse sweep victory against Kentucky
After Nebraska Volleyball recorded a stunning reverse sweep victory against Kentucky in their last game, Harper Murray was asked to reflect on the game. Murray played an important role in helping the team remain unbeaten with four wins in first four games as she registered a career-high 23 kills in the match.
In an interview with media, she shared her thoughts about the game, adding (0:10 onwards):
“I mean, I think the first two sets wasn't our best volleyball…So, just finding a way to get back to that and go back to our training. And we kind of that's what we talked about between the second and third set, just going back to Nebraska volleyball. And I mean, we all stepped up in our own ways. So, I think I was just able to do that um with my attacking.”
In addition to discussing how the team regrouped during the match by returning to their practiced strategies, Murray credited her Nebraska Volleyball teammates and her own efforts in turning the match around. She further talked about her partnership with Bergen Reilly, sharing that although they initially struggled, they were eventually able to reestablish their connection.