  • Olympics
  • "I've been in their shoes" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opens up about using her platform for good cause

"I've been in their shoes" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opens up about using her platform for good cause

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 27, 2025 01:25 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray of the Nebraska Huskers during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently opened up about using her platform for a good cause while feeling a sense of belonging with the community. Murray lost her father Vada, a football star for Michigan between 1988 to 1990, to lung cancer in 2011, when she was only six years old.

The nation's upcoming volleyball star has frequently expressed her love for her father. Having experienced the passing away of her loved one herself, she relates to the pain of loss and helps others to navigate it. Murray is frequently seen volunteering at the Mourning Hope Grief Center in Lincoln and connecting with the community. In an interview with Hail Varsity, Murray opened up about giving back to the community while showing her personal side on social media.

"I wanted to give back. I wanted to show another side of me that people don't necessarily see on social media," Murray said. "So I wanted to be able to bring it to that platform, and I, of course, have the platform to do it. So my mom and I thought it'd be a great idea to go there and give back to them because I've been in their shoes, and I know how they feel, and I know what they're going through."
" So seeing someone who is at the high level that I'm at and has the status that I have, also knows how they feel when they don't have that, I feel like that makes a really good connection between myself and the community, and that's exactly what I wanted," she added.
Harper Murray dons the jersey with the number 27 to honor her father.

Harper Murray opens up on her approach to using social media

Harper Murray is one of the country's most promising volleyball players. Her on-court impressive talent has helped her build a strong following on social media. In an interview with Hail Varsity, she opened up on using social media while shedding light on being herself in the public eye, even if everyone doesn't like it.

"Sometimes it can be hard, like you forget the pressure that it comes with, but I think I try and have fun with it, and I try and be myself on social media. Sometimes it might not be what people like, but I think that's kind of the point."
"I don't wanna apologize for who I am, so I think social media is a great way to do that," she added. "I'm not gonna guard myself and I'll always try and be myself and social media has definitely given me the platform to do that and I've let other people into my life through that." (7:20 onwards)

Harper Murray helped her team earn victories in the first two faceoffs of the season at the AVCA First Serve tournament.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
