"It was even worse than it felt"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real on Nebraska Volleyball's reverse sweep performance against California

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the team's reverse sweep performance against California. Though the Nebraska Cornhuskers won back-to-back matches against the Wright State Raiders and the California Golden Bears, Kelly wasn't extremely impressed by the results.In an interview with the Hail Varsity, which was shared on their official Instagram page, Kelly revealed what went wrong in the game against Wright State and how the team seemingly improved its performance against the Californian team.Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts about the match against the Wright State Raiders as she said,&quot;We really didn't play great on Friday night, and when we went back, and watched the film [of the match], it was even worse than it felt, which is rare usually, when you watch film, it's better than you think, and I thought it was again worse, and so our team just did a great job of owning up to that, and then coming out, expecting to play better and holding each other. A little more accountable, especially at the start of the match, each set, the kills that Wright State got were, I mean we were just sloppy and a little bit lazy, and it was good that they [the players] recognize it too.&quot; The Nebraska Cornhuskers will now face the University of Utah's team on September 12, as a part of the Huskers' Invitational.When Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the enthusiasm of the Nebraska Volleyball fansDani Busboom Kelly talks about the craze of the Nebraska Volleyball fans [Image Source : Getty]Dani Busboom Kelly previously opened up about the enthusiasm amongst the fans of Nebraska Volleyball, aka the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In a conversation with Hail Varsity in May 2025, the ex-Nebraska player mentioned,&quot;It's pretty crazy, and, you know, being away from Nebraska for eight years, you know, you forget a little bit. How big of a deal volleyball is here. And when things like that happen, it's a quick reminder how amazing it is across the state and how much it means to everybody.&quot;Kelly further added,&quot;So, besides the fact that it's on Derby Day, I'm excited to go out to Ord, and I think they're going to be really impressed with this team, and also this team just so amazing at what they feel like, what they can bring to just fans in general. They're great people, and they really enjoy interacting with fans. And I think Ord is going to be a great time.&quot;Before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly served as the assistant coach for the Louisville Cardinals. Previously, Kelly had led the team to an impressive runners-up finish at the NCAA Championships.