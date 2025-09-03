"We don't win really any games" - Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about substituting Olivia Mauch mid-match

The Nebraska volleyball coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently made her feelings known about switching liberos during the team's match against Kentucky. She switched the position from Laney Choboy to Olivia Mauch and opened up about how both are a significant part of the team.The Cornhuskers were last seen in action on August 31, 2025, where they competed against Kentucky at the Bridgestone Arena. They stunned their opponent by delivering a dominant display of their skills, as after falling short of getting the better of Kentucky in the first two rounds, they bounced back in the last three sets, claiming a 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8 win.During this match, Kelly made a switch at liberos mid-match, from Choboy to Mauch, and opened up about this decision in the post-match press conference. Lauding the game of both the players, she said that they are both equally needed in the team throughout the season.&quot;Really amazing job by Laney. I think its tough, and I feel like we put some players in tough situations where you get the libero jersey taken off, but then you come out and you play great, and you know we don't win really any games, we probably could but not high level games without both Laney and Liv and we're gonna continue to need them both playing great all season, so I was really, really proud of them because I thought it was a tough situation, and they handled it mentally really, really well that paid off physically,&quot; said Dani Busboom Kelly. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Nebraska volleyball coach recently shared her reaction to the team's reverse sweep win against Kentucky in five sets.Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the craze of Nebraska volleyball fans A few days ahead of the Nebraska volleyball team's spring match against South Dakota State in May this year, Dani Busboom Kelly sat for a conversation with Hail Varsity, where she made her feelings known about the massive craze of the Cornhusker fans. Talking about how the tickets for this match were sold out in under 30 minutes and exuding excitement about the match, she said:&quot;It's pretty crazy, and, you know, being away from Nebraska for eight years, you know, you forget a little bit. How big of a deal volleyball is here. And when things like that happen, it's a quick reminder how amazing it is across the state and how much it means to everybody,&quot; said Dani Busboom Kelly.She added:&quot;So, besides the fact that it's on Derby Day, I'm excited to go out to Ord, and I think they're going to be really impressed with this team, and also this team just so amazing at what they feel like, what they can bring to just fans in general. They're great people, and they really enjoy interacting with fans. And I think Ord is going to be a great time.&quot;The Nebraska volleyball team will next be seen competing against Wright State on September 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.