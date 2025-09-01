Dani Busboom Kelly reacts to Nebraska Volleyball team's reverse sweep win against Kentucky in five sets

Nebraska Volleyball team's coach Dani Busboom Kelly reacted to the team's incredible win against No. 7 Kentucky on Sunday, August 31. The Huskers registered a strong comeback to defeat the Wildcats with a score of 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8.
The Nebraska Volleyball team visibly struggled in the first two sets as the Kentucky Wildcats asserted their dominance after crucial back-and-forth plays towards the end of the sets. However, the Huskers displayed great resilience from the beginning of the third set to pull off a reverse sweep and register their third Top 10 victory of the 2025 season.
Harper Murray put forward an incredible performance to register a career-high 23 kills of 47 attacks and 15 digs that played an integral role in helping the team to clinch the victory. She spoke about the team's incredible comeback in a post-match interview and said,
"We weren’t playing Nebraska volleyball those first two sets, and that’s what we talked about between the second and the third, we had to go back to us, and that’s what we did.”
The Nebraska Volleyball team's coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, was impressed by their outstanding performance and expressed her thoughts on Instagram.
"Fantastic Team win today!" she wrote.
Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive impact among fans
Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the team's massive fan base in a post-match interview. The former Husker shared that the Nebraska Volleyball team sets the bar with their incredible performances on the court. Moreover, she opened up about an incident when she met a fan who had to come to watch the match all the way from Colombia.
Busboom Kelly expressed that she was elated to witness the team being supported by fans all around the world.
"What Nebraska does is it sets the bar, and we're becoming a worldwide brand. There was some girl outside the vanity just today, and I was walking in and heard her parents run up, and she's like, 'I came all the way from Columbia, the country, not Columbia, Missouri to see you guys this weekend' and she just wanted a picture that's worldwide so pretty amazing what we're doing," she said.
Busboom Kelly hoped to continue to push the team's limits and take the program to greater heights in the 2025 season.