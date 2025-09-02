"Not a lot of schools can do that" - Harper Murray says Nebraska Volleyball ‘lucky’ to have roster depth and flexibility

Harper Murray opened up about Nebraska Volleyball’s roster depth after their reverse sweep win over Kentucky. She shared that the team is ‘lucky’ to have players with different strengths who are always ready to step in.

Nebraska Volleyball bounced back in five sets, winning 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8 against Kentucky. Murray was the best performer in the match, recording career-high 23 kills apart from 15 digs and 5 blocks, to lead the team to a stunning victory.

Following this win, Harper Murray was asked about how the players having their roles changed mid-match handled those adjustments while still contributing after the change. The Nebraska Volleyball star reacted to this in a press conference dated September 2nd (1:13 onwards):

“Yeah, we're just really lucky to have that many people and everyone has their own strengths. So we're just lucky that we have that deep of a roster and we're able to make changes like that because not a lot of schools can do that in moments when they need it. So, we're just like again, we're just super lucky that we have so many people that are ready to go in.”

The present Nebraska roster consists of 17 players, making it one of the larger squads in college volleyball.

With the victory over Kentucky, Nebraska opened the season with four straight wins, with the remaining coming against Pittsburgh, Stanford and Lipscomb. They next play Wright State on September 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray reflects on how she wants to be remembered as a Husker

Ahead of Nebraska Volleyball’s regular season, Harper Murray sat down for an interview with Ana Bellinghausen, where she was asked several questions, including how she ended up at Nebraska, her role as a leader in the program and the support from fans, among others.

On being asked how she wanted to be remembered as a Cornhusker, she responded that she hoped to be remembered not for fame, but for being a supportive and caring teammate. She added (13:30 onwards):

“I think I want to just be remembered as someone who was a good teammate and is loyal to the people around them because I like to think I'm a pretty honest person and I really cherish my relationships that I've made here. And I just want people to know that there's more to volleyball and there's more to life and there's more to relationships than anyone knows.”

She also shared during the interview that she wrote Lexi Rodriguez's number on her finger last year and plans to continue doing so as a way to honor her former teammate, reminding herself who she is playing for during the game.

