Nebraska Volleyball match against Lipscomb: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters and more

Nebraska Volleyball's clash against Lipscomb is all set to take place on August 29 at Allen Arena. The Huskers are coming after an impressive start to their season at the AVCA First Serve, where they defeated top teams such as Pittsburgh and Stanford.
On the other hand, Lipscomb hasn't featured in a single official match so far in the 2025 season, with their only exhibition match against Alabama coming last week. This contest on Friday will also be just the second matchup between these two teams after 2023, where the Huskers won at their home.
Going into the match, several Husker players, such as Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and Laney Choboy, have shown impressive form in the previous matches for Dani Busboom Kelly's side. On that note, let's know more about the streaming and other details for this clash between Nebraska Volleyball and Lipscomb.
Nebraska Volleyball vs Lipscomb: Streaming details of the match and schedule
The Nebraska Huskers' match against Lipscomb is scheduled to start around 6 PM CDT on August 29, Friday. It will be live-streamed on ESPN+ and available on the ESPN television channel, too, for the volleyball enthusiasts around the country.
Nebraska Volleyball vs Lipscomb: Team rosters of the sides
Here is the complete squad of both teams competing in the match:
Nebraska Huskers:
- Laney Choboy, Libero
- Olivia Mauch, Libero
- Harper Murray, Opposite Hitter
- Allie Sczech, Opposite Hitter
- Kenna Cogill, MB
- Campbell Flynn, Setter
- Virginia Adriano, Opposite Hitter
- Teraya Sigler, OH
- Andi Jackson, MB
- Manaia Ogbechie, MB
- Bergen Reily, Setter
- Ryan Hunter, Opposite Hitter
- Skyler Pierce, OH
- Maisie Boesiger, Libero
Lipscomb Volleyball:
- Cora ter Kuile, OH, right side
- Courtney Jones, OH
- Sydney Strenger, MB
- Hallie Hendrickx, Libero
- Sophia Hudepohl, Setter
- Kenzie Kucks, Libero
- Anna Claire Brown, MB
- Luca Bredenberg, Libero
- Berkley Mischler, MB
- Kelsey Schenck, Setter
- Brooklyn Fuchs, MB
- Allison Barrick, OH
- Ella Durham, OH
Who were the top performers for Nebraska Volleyball in their last game against Stanford Cardinal?
Nebraska's clash against the Cardinal saw an impressive performance from senior Allie Sczech, who chipped in with a match-high 12 kills during the game. Senior Rebekah Allick and junior Harper Murray were the other standouts in the offensive line for the Huskers with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
Defensive specialists Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch impressed with their defensive display and registered 12 digs each, while Bergen Reilly had 36 assists during the match.