"Really amazing what he's done for our sport"- Dani Busboom Kelly praises John Cook's 'selflessness' as former Nebraska Volleyball coach is honored

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared a heartwarming anecdote about John Cook during the unveiling of his statue outside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Thursday. Cook, who spent 25 years as head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team, was honored with a bronze statue which depicts him raising his fist. The statue unveiling ceremony was attended by many former Nebraska players, officials, and Cook himself.The Nebraska Volleyball team has enjoyed a strong start under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, most recently beating No. 18 Creighton with a scoreline of 3-2. Many stars such as Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Rebekah Allick posted impressive performances. The Huskers are now 9-0 for the season, and will look to continue their great form in their final non-conference match against Arizona this Saturday.Dani Busboom Kelly shared a heartwarming story about John Cook's selflessness, recounting the time Cook's daughter Lauren told the team about how important Nebraska Volleyball was to him.&quot;Everybody sitting here knows what John's done as far as wins, losses, in the community for the university, but it's really amazing what he's done for our sport. And another story I remember when I was an assistant coach, we were having a team meeting, probably discussing a few things and it was when Lauren [Cook] was playing and she told the team, 'You guys have no idea how much my dad loves you and how much time he spends here'.&quot;&quot;And I will never forget that as an assistant at the time and now a head coach, because to be a great coach to give to our sport, you have to be incredibly selfless. And again, this [statue] wouldn't be here without the amazing quality of selflessness that John has.&quot;Lauren Cook played for the Nebraska Volleyball team from 2010 to 2012. After she completed her senior year, Busboom Kelly joined as assistant coach to John Cook.Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Busboom Kelly reacts to win over CreightonDani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the team's victory over Creighton. In a post-match press conference, she said: (0:05 onwards)&quot;Obviously a really fun match to be a part of and the crowd was awesome, I thought, for both sides and it was just another example of why this state makes volleyball so special. Our team was really good in game five and kind of went back to what we've been trusting all year and just started playing our game.&quot;After the Huskers' final non-conference match against Arizona, they will play against Michigan on September 24th as part of the Big Ten conference.