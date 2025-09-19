Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick honors Charlie Kirk in emotional tribute, teammate Maisie Boesiger reacts

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:52 GMT
Rebekah Allick honors the legacy of Charlie Kirk as Maisie Boisiger reacts
Rebekah Allick honors the legacy of Charlie Kirk as Maisie Boisiger reacts [Image Source : Getty, Instagram]

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick recently honored the legacy of writer cum political activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk was assassinated whilst delivering a lecture at the Utah Valley University on September 10.

Kirk's organization, the Turning Point USA, had announced a memorial service at the Nebraska Union on September 17. Allick not only attended the memorial service, but also thanked people who attended the same over her Instagram account, including Jim Pillen, the current governor of Nebraska.

The middle hitter from Nebraska Cornhuskers shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram profile. She wrote in the caption,

"Thank you Charlie Kirk and thank you to everyone who came out tonight. @turningpointusa@tpusa_unl@charliekirk1776@mrserikakirk"

Allick's teammate Maisie Boesiger also expressed her admiration for Allick in the comments section. She wrote,

"Proud of you"
Screengrab of Maisie Boesiger's comment on Rebekah Allick's post
Screengrab of Maisie Boesiger's comment on Rebekah Allick's post [Image Source : Rebekah Allick's Instagram]

Rebekah Allick also addressed the crowd at the vigil held in memory of Charlie Kirk. The middle hitter maintained that Kirk's sacrifices couldn't go in vain. In her words,

“In the face of violence and ridicule, he would continue to welcome conversation, and he showed the importance of dialogue. I can’t remember his quote verbatim, but he said ‘the death of dialogue is just the death of humanity or civilization.’ If we cannot talk to each other we cannot solve anything."

Rebekah Allick is currently representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who will be facing Arizona Wildcats in their next match on September 20 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

When Rebekah Allick penned a heartfelt message for Charlie Kirk following his death

When Rebekah Allick paid an emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk following his death
When Rebekah Allick paid an emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk following his death [Image Source : Rebekah Allick's Instagram]

Rebekah Allick had previously paid an emotional tribute to Kirk following his assassination. Sharing a photo of his family alongside a quote from Pope John Paul II, the middle hitter posted on her Instagram account,

"May God rest his soul. He was a father, a husband… a man. He died doing what I believe God put him on this earth to do. To educate and encourage the youth to ask hard questions and to come closer to Jesus. May we all find comfort in knowing he is with God."
Allick further added in her post,

"This is just the beginning of the United States coming together. May we look at each other with more humanity. May God help us all."

Like Charlie Kirk, Rebekah Allick has also stood for several conservative causes. She had backed swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines when the governor of Nebraska gave his assent to a bill that banned trans athletes from women's sports in the state of Nebraska.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
