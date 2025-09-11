"May God help us all" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick pays tribute to Charlie Kirk following his tragic death

Nebraska Volleyball star Rebekah Allick penned a heartfelt message on social media after political activist Charlie Kirk was assasinated at an event in Utah Valley University. Kirk was shot and killed while engaging in a discussion in front of a large crowd at the university, passing away at 31 years of age. Allick shared a heartfelt tribute on the issue, with Kirk leaving behind his wife and two children.Rebekah Allick is regarded as one of the best players on the Nebraska Volleyball team. She plays as a middle hitter, and has often captained the side. Allick is a Catholic, and has often discussed her relationship with her faith and how it's helped her progress in her career. Allick recently played with the Huskers at the Ameritas Player Challenge, beating California in what was an impressive performance.In a post on Instagram, Allick shared a picture of Kirk and his family and wrote:&quot;May God rest his soul. He was a father, a husband… a man. He died doing what I believe God put him on this earth to do. To educate and encourage the youth to ask hard questions and to come closer to Jesus. May we all find comfort in knowing he is with God.&quot;&quot;This is just the beginning of the United States coming together. May we look at each other with more humanity. May God help us all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllick managed to record six kills and four blocks, helping Nebraska post another win under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick on working under Dani Busboom KellyRebekah Allick at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyRebekah Allick recently discussed working under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. In an interview on Hail Varsity, she said:&quot;She has been incredibly transparent. One of our first meetings with her was coaches changes. The plan moving forward even for the next two years for those that will still be here, just transparency has been the name of the game and I think that's what has allowed a lot of us to buy in. She has followed through on every single one of those things.&quot;After the departure of long-term head coach John Cook, Dani Busboom Kelly took over the position in January earlier this year. The Nebraska Volleyball team managed to win four national championships under his tenure, spending 25 seasons at the university.