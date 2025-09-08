"We do not take them for granted"- Andi Jackson opens up Nebraska Volleyball’s culture and representing women’s sports

Nebraska Volleyball junior Andi Jackson reflected on the privilege of playing for Nebraska Volleyball. She acknowledged that Nebraska’s atmosphere is unique and talked about the passionate fanbase.

Ad

She also shared how she views her platform as an opportunity to inspire and empower younger athletes. Additionally, she felt honored to represent not only her team but also women’s volleyball and women’s sports as a whole.

During Nebraska football’s game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium, Andi Jackson was asked about her experience of being part of the record-setting volleyball match at the same venue, which saw a historic world-record crowd of 92,003 fans and asked about how much she has loved to contribute to pushing the sport forward in an interview with BigTen Network. She said:

Ad

Trending

“I'm so incredibly grateful. We talked about it all the time on our team. Just the platforms that we have here at Nebraska, we do not take them for granted. Obviously, people mean it when they say there's no place like Nebraska. So first of all we're so grateful for that.”

“It's so incredible and getting to represent it. I'm super grateful but it's just such an honor getting to represent not only women's volleyball but just women's sports as a whole and have such a big platform and try to empower younger athletes to also go and be great and just set high standards,” she added.

Ad

Andi Jackson also expressed her gratitude at becoming the captain of Nebraska, sharing that it was an honor to be voted into the position by her teammates. She added that it felt good to support her teammates and have them rely on her in a leadership role. She was announced as the captain of the team alongside Bergen Reilly and Rebekah Allick.

Notably, the Nebraska Volleyball team was honored at the Memorial stadium during their football game for winning two consecutive Big Ten titles with wins in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson makes her feelings known after team’s latest win against California

Andi Jackson at 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. Source: Getty

After Nebraska Volleyball’s latest dominant win over California by 3-0, Andi Jackson expressed her thoughts on how it feels to have not dropped any single set in the weekend. To which, Jackson reacted, saying:

Ad

“Feels great. It's really exciting to be 6 and 0 and especially I think with the preseason schedule that we've had so far. It's really exciting and definitely a confidence booster for our team. But we're not done yet. We're going to keep going, get back in the gym this week and keep working on things.”

Ad

So far, the team has not lost a single match, having played six games overall. While the Nebraska Volleyball recorded clean sweep wins against Stanford, Lipscomb, Wright State and California, they dropped one set against Pittsburgh in their opening game and registered a reverse sweep 3-2 win against Kentucky at the Broadway Block Party game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More