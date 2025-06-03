Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson shares adorable moments with family and friends amid off season

Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson recently shared a photo dump on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her summer break. The middle blocker posted fetching moments spent with her family and friends, enjoying her off-season in full swing after a strong spring performance.

Ad

The Huskers dominated in the spring exhibition, winning all eight sets across two matches. The first match took place at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the Kansas Jayhawks, followed by a final match at Ord High School against South Dakota State. Andi Jackson recorded 14 blocks and 22 kills across both matches.

On Monday, June 2, Jackson took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that highlighted her break. The post included shots from a recent photoshoot with footwear brand Avoli, fun moments playing pickleball, and family pictures. She also shared a selfie with her Husker teammates Taylor Landfair, Skyler Pierce, Teraya Sigler, Campbell Flynn, and Ryan Hunter. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

“In good company.”

Ad

Jackson enrolled at the University of Nebraska in 2023 and is now in her junior year. She concluded a successful sophomore season, earning several honors, including AVCA All-American First Team, All-Region Team, and All-Big Ten First Team. She played in 34 matches and recorded 134 blocks during the season.

Andi Jackson reflects on playing a spring match at the Devaney Sports Center

2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball’s middle blocker Andi Jackson shared her thoughts on what it felt like to play the team’s spring match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers swept Kansas in four sets in what was also the debut match for new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Ad

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Jackson said:

“Yeah, I remember telling Bekah (Rebekah Allick) at the beginning of the game, I was like, it’s the first round of the tournament. Like, I don’t know, it’s something about the vibe of the gym.” (via Hail Varsity, 1:31 onwards)

“Not that it was a bad thing—it was super exciting—but like she said, it was different playing in the Bob so early this spring because we always go to a small town and play in a high school gym for our spring. But it was incredible being back. The fans were incredible, and the energy was unmatched.”

Ad

After the break, the team will be preparing for its 2025 season, which will commence with its Annual Red-White Scrimmage on August 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More