Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly and others play fun guessing game about their 2025 opponents

The Nebraska volleyball women's team members recently guessed their fixtures for the 2025 season by playing a game. Through a fun headband guessing game, the 'Heads Up!', players took their turns and revealed the team against which they would compete in the upcoming season.

The Nebraska Volleyball team concluded their 2024 season with a score of 33-3. They lost to Penn State in the NCAA Championship's semi-final match with a final score of 2-3. The Nebraska vs Penn State matchup registered the largest crowd for an indoor NCAA volleyball match with an attendance of 21,726 at the KFC Yum! Center on December 19, 2024.

Through the official Nebraska Volleyball's Instagram post, star players Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly and others disclosed their 2025 fixtures while playing 'Heads Up!'. The game involved each player wearing a headband with a card on their head, while other players gave them hints to guess the name of the team against which they would play. In the post's caption, the Nebraska Volleyball added,

"HEADS UP! Our 2025 slate is almost as chaotic as this video 👀🍿 The FULL Nebraska Volleyball Schedule is here! ⤵️."

The Nebraska team will commence its 2025 season with their annual Red-White Scrimmage, which will be held at Bob Devaney Sports Centre on August 9, 2025.

A Red-White Scrimmage is a practice game where the team is divided into two teams and the players play against each other. These games are used to assess player assessment, team building, performance, and fan engagement, among other things.

On August 16, 2025, the Nebraska team will have its Alumni match at the Devaney Centre, followed by their official schedule.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on the decorated volleyball program

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

The prominent head coach of Nebraska women's team Dani Busboom Kelly, expressed the reason she chose Nebraska to continue her coaching legacy. In an interview with Leaders Magazine on April 2, 2025, she revealed,

"Nebraska is home. When you’re coaching, you want to be at a place that has a goal to win national championships and Nebraska does. The people, the fan support, everything about it makes it a place you would want to coach at. What I love about Nebraska is that the expectations never change."

She continued,

"We are trying to win conference championships, get to Final Fours and win national championships. But also, we want our players to leave here loving the sport of volleyball and loving the game."

Busboom Kelly is a four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and a three-time ACC Coach of the Year.

