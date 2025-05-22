"Jett arrived this week"- Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly announces birth of second child

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, just welcomed a new member to her family. Coach Kelly announced the arrival of her second child in a social media post. Notably, Kelly took over as the former head coach of Nebraska volleyball, John Cook said farewell to the team.

Busboom Kelly was part of the Huskers' coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2015, the year the Huskers won the NCAA Championship. The homegrown Nebraska girl has also been a former Husker volleyball player. Busboom Kelly was part of the team in her senior year, playing a significant role in the NCAA Championship victory for Nebraska Volleyball.

In a recent Instagram update, the head coach announced the birth of her second child with her husband, Lane Kelly, a former snapper for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Coach Kelly shared a picture of her elder son, Boone, holding the newborn baby boy named Jett.

"Jett arrived this week and is doing great! Boone is very proud to be a big brother and we are all looking forward to the adventures as a family of 4! @lanekelly92 ," coach Kelly shared in her post.

The new head coach will start her regular season as the team prepares for a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in August.

Nebraska Volleyball's former head coach honored, and Dani Busboom Kelly recruited an Italian international in her first season

After anchoring the Nebraska Volleyball to five championship wins, John Cook decided to hang up his coaching mantle and pass it on to the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. The former head coach, John Cook, was awarded for his achievements and legendary career with the Huskers. The Bob Devaney Center introduced the new John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Center, named after the former legendary Husker coach.

"This is an incredible honor. I am truly humbled by all of it. I am so grateful to Troy, the entire Nebraska administration and the Board of Regents for this recognition. The Bob Devaney Sports Center and Terry Pettit Court are named after two legendary coaches, and it's an honor to be able to share the name of the facility with them," Cook said (via Huskers.com)

The new Husker head coach has recruited Virginia Adriano, an outstanding opposite hitter from Italy, adding her to the 2025 Husker roster. Coach Kelly has also recruited Allie Sczech, a former Baylor opposite hitter.

