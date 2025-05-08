Who is Allie Sczech? All about the 2x All-Big 12 transfer who joined the Nebraska Volleyball team

Nebraska Volleyball welcomed a new transfer, Allie Sczech, from Baylor University, set to start her career as a Husker in the 2025 season. New head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, announced the news in a recent update.

Ad

Allie Sczech, the 6-4 opposite hitter who boasts a three-year collegiate career at Baylor, announced in January that she would pursue her master's degree and play volleyball in Nebraska in her final eligible year. She wrote:

"I’m so blessed to announce I will be pursuing a masters degree in Professional Journalism and continuing my athletic career at the University of Nebraska! All glory to God and hope to be a light in Lincoln this fall! GBR!'

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cut to May 7, 2025, the new head coach, Kelly, broke the news of her official signing with the Huskers team. As per the update, the latter will start her stint next month and join the fellow Cornhuskers in the NCAA title-winning bid.

"Allie is a proven and experienced player at this level and has a big left arm. We are very much looking forward to Allie's arrival on campus next month," she said of the senior.

Ad

Allie Sczech's family and hometown

Allie, short for Alexandra Sczech, hails from Sugarland, Texas. Her parents are Bobby and Tiffany Sczech, and she has two siblings, Lillie and Travis.

Allie Sczech's career achievements

Sczech graduated from George Ranch High School and played club volleyball for Houston Skyline. She was named the District 20- 6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and made the AVCA All-American Team in 2021. She was also named to the National Honor Society and won four-time Academic All-District player laurels.

Ad

She started her tenure with the Baylor Bears in the spring of 2022 and played in 31 matches in her freshman season, making the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. As a sophomore in 2023, Nebraska Volleyball's new addition played 30 matches and 114 sets.

Continuing her momentum in her junior season in 2024, Sczech made the All-Big 12 Second Team and recorded 80 digs and 72 blocks. Her average was 2.44 kills per set with a .273 hitting percentage. She concluded her season with a career-high 21 kills in the 2024 NCAA Championships' second round.

Ad

The Texas native also represented Team USA at the 2023 Pan American Cup. In Nogales, Mexico, she and her team defeated the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Guatemala for the gold finish.

Allie Sczech's transfer garnered love and support from some promising Nebraska Volleyball players, outside hitter Harper Murray, middle blocker Andi Jackson, and Rebekah Allick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More