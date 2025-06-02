Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray receives sweet bridesmaid proposal from brother Deric Murray’s fiancée

Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray shared a personal update after receiving a sweet bridesmaid proposal from her brother Deric Murray’s fiancée, Jaeda Lynn. The couple got engaged in March this year.

Harper comes from an athletic family. She has two siblings, Kendall and Deric. Their father played football for the Michigan Wolverines, and Kendall is also a former Michigan Wolverines volleyball player. Deric, meanwhile, played basketball at Aquinas College and now works as a sports performance and fitness coach.

Recently, Harper posted a heartwarming update on her Instagram story. Her brother’s fiancée asked her to be a bridesmaid, and Harper said yes, calling Lynn her 'future sister-in-law'.

She shared a photo of Jaeda Lynn holding a beautifully styled box with a note that read:

“Harper, will you be my bridesmaid?”

Along with the picture, Harper wrote:

“Future sister-in-law YES!!! @jaeda.ynn”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@harpermurrayy)

Harper Murray is currently in her downtime following a strong spring season with the Huskers. The team dominated across all eight sets in two matches.

In the first match, Harper recorded 10 kills. She led with 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and eight digs in the final spring match.

When Harper Murray opened up about how her mother and coaches supported her in difficult times

Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska’s outside hitter Harper Murray hasn’t had an easy journey. After Nebraska lost to Texas in the 2023 National Championship, she asked what’s next for her and the team in a post-match press conference. Harper responded:

"I think we are going to win three national championships in the next three years".

Social media didn’t react well to her comment, leading to harsh criticism, backlash, and trolling. During this emotionally difficult period, she was arrested for DUI.

“A lot of those comments on social media hurt so badly. But why is that affecting me so much to the point where I hate volleyball, I hate myself, I hate everything around me, and I can't find anything positive that's going on in my life at all?” she said (via ESPN).

She credited her mother and coaches for supporting her through the rough patch.

“My mom and my coaches knew I was struggling for a while, and they were all trying to help me. I think that's kind of why I was so disappointed in myself. They knew what was going on, and they were trying to help me, and it just wasn't enough. I knew I let them down. My coaches have been supportive, but I don't feel like I deserve it,” she shared (via ESPN 6:00 onwards) in December 2024.

Former Nebraska coach John Cook stood by her and reminded everyone that Nebraska’s team is built on unconditional support.

“It's Nebraska. You look out for each other,” said Coach Cook (via ESPN).

With that support and her passion for the sport, Harper Murray bounced back stronger and is now one of Nebraska volleyball's star players.

