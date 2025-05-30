Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray drops a sweet reaction to her sister Kendall Murray’s feature on popular magazine cover

Harper Murray recently made her feelings known about her elder sister, Kendall Murray, being featured in Vogue magazine. The latter is also a volleyball player and is currently playing for the Michigan Wolverines.
Murray was last seen on the volleyball court during the spring match exhibition, where she and her team squared off against South Dakota on May 3. The Nebraska volleyball team held their ground from the very start of the match and maintained the dominance till the end, having bested them with a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19.
The athlete is currently in her off-season and is gearing up for the 2025 NCAA Championship, which is slated to commence in August. While enjoying her downtime, the player shares updates about her off-court shenanigans on social media.
She reshared Vogue magazine's post on her Instagram story, which had the picture of her sister, and dropped a five-word reaction about Kendall's achievement, writing:
"I have the coolest sister everrrr @kendalll.murray"
A few days ago, Harper Murray opened up about being mistaken as the older sister between her and Kendall. She recently shared a video of her and her sister on TikTok, where they were seen fighting over who among them looks older. The Nebraska player said:
"Okay guys, who do you think is the older sister, I was told 8 out of 10 times that I look like the older sister. But somebody told me I act more maturely," said Murray.
She further wrote in the caption:
"Should I be offended that they think I'm old tho?? @kendallNurray"
Murray recently also received a sweet message from her sister on her birthday.
Harper Murray opened up about the changes in her training brought by Nebraska volleyball's new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly
The Nebraska volleyball team recently witnessed a big change as its coach, John Cook, who served the team for 25 years, announced his retirement. Following the retirement, his place is currently taken by the former Louisville coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. Harper Murray recently sat for a conversation with Hail Varsity, where she made her feelings known about the changes that the new coach brought to her training.
Commending Kelly's coaching style, she said: (2:25 onwards)
"Having Dani here and not having coach and it's obviously like we all have to adjust in our own ways but it's just really exciting because I really really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style," said Harper Murray.
She added:
"I just I really like how we do competitions, not like with coach where a lot of it was timed so we didn't know how long we were going to go for we didn't know how many reps we were going to get but with Dani there's always a goal at the end of the drill so I think that's also something that we really like that she changed."
Harper Murray will next be seen competing for the Nebraska volleyball team during the 2025 NCAA Championships. The first game of the tournament is scheduled to be held on August 9 against the Red-White Scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.