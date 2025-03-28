AJ Ferrari gives a hilarious take on his moment with President Donald Trump at NCAA Wrestling Championships

AJ Ferrari had a bittersweet experience at the recently concluded NCAA Championships. Though the 23-year-old could only muster a bronze medal, he had a joyful moment with US President Donald Trump, who visited the final day of the competition.

Ad

Ferrari shared a photo of himself with Trump moments after winning the third position in the 197 lb category at the NCAA Championships 2025. Ferrari was representing the California State Bakersfield Roadrunners. The 23-year-old wrestler also made a hilarious admission about his gesture as he wrote on X:

"After claiming bronze at the National Wrestling Championships, AJ had the honor of posing for a photo with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. True to his style, AJ once again flashed the double bird (roadrunners) hand gesture while hitting his legendary splits!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ferrari had previously won a gold medal at the NCAA Championships and the Big Ten Championships in 2021 when he represented the Oklahoma State Cowboys. However, after a car accident, followed by allegations of sexual assault, the 23-year-old wrestler was forced to quit the OSU.

AJ Ferrari announced his return to collegiate wrestling in late 2024 when he joined the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners. Though he lost a chance at the NCAA Championships 2025, Ferrari managed to win the bronze medal.

Ad

AJ Ferrari makes a surprise announcement about his NCAA eligibility plans

AJ Ferrari makes a surprise announcement about his NCAA eligibility plans [Image Source: Getty]

Fans wondered about AJ Ferrari's next move following his bronze medal victory at the NCAA Championships 2025. The 23-year-old wrestler put those queries to rest with a surprise announcement.

Ad

Ferrari revealed that with at least two to three years of eligibility left in him, he is considering a transfer portal. He mentioned on X:

"Man what a Journey it’s been at Cal State Bakersfield. I am so thankful for Cal State Bakersfield. I am entering the portal today and am considering all opportunities. I still have 2-3 years of eligibility left. I am starving for success on and off the wrestling mat. 🏎️🏎️💨💨"

Ad

In another post, Ferrari revealed that this is only the 'halfway mark' of his journey.

"I may have not accomplished my goal, but I am more grateful for God teaching me to understand that the Lord has bigger plans than my own, and that I must learn this lesson that God taught me from this weekend. This is just a half-way mark of my college wrestling career…" he wrote.

Though he hasn't made it to the Olympics, AJ Ferrari is hopeful that he will be representing his country soon at the Los Angeles edition, which will be held in 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback