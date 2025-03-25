AJ Ferrari issues strong message after tough loss at NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025

AJ Ferrari expressed gratitude to God and promised to trust his plan as he prepares to continue at Cal State Bakersfield. Ferrari clinched bronze at the 2025 NCAA Division I Championships after succumbing to Iowa State's Stephan Buchanan in a 3-0 decision.

Ad

Ferrari, the 2021 NCAA Champion with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, committed to Cal State in 2024. This came two years after he was under investigation for sexual assault which led to losing his eligibility with the OSU. Determined to be on the run for another National title, AJ Ferrari took the mat in the 197-pound bracket at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

His bout with the sixth-seeded Mac Stout of Pitt earned him a win 2-0 and he advanced to the semi-finals. Ferrari then squared off against No.2 Buchanan in the semi-finals but was defeated by the latter.

Ad

Trending

In a recent X post, AJ Ferrari reflected on the loss and said his college career was not over. He also expressed his gratitude to God for leading his way.

"I may have not accomplished my goal, but I am more grateful for God teaching me to understand that the Lord has bigger plans than my own, and that I must learn this lesson that God taught me from this weekend. This is just a half-way mark of my college wrestling career…," his caption read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 23-year-old started the 2025 season with a dominant win at the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships. He nabbed victory against Stephen Little in the 197 pounds category.

AJ Ferrari reflected on the pain he suffered after his loss in the 2025 NCAA semi-finals

AJ Ferrari at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - (Source: Getty)

Ferrari was on a winning spree, outshining Ian Bush, Andy Smith, and Mac Stout to reach the semi-finals while also earning the All-American honor. As he was on his way to end his four-year title drought, a defeat by Buchanan in the semi-finals left him in shambles.

Ad

Ending his 39-match winning streak, he recalled how his 'cocky' nature cost him a title. Ferrari also shared that he cried for 30 minutes by himself since dealing with the loss wasn't easy.

"It wasn't easy. It was not easy. I'll be honest with you. 11.30 p.m. last night, I was crying for 30 minutes. I was in my bathroom by myself in pain, crying to God, why? I know I'm working out three times a day. I'm doing all the right things," he said.

Ad

"I said something to Stephen Buchanan before the match to be vain and prideful and just to mess with him. And it came back to bite me. So I learned that lesson and next time I’m not going to be cocky like that and I’m going to win three more national championships or four more if they give me that fifth year," he added.

AJ Ferrari was the 2018 Cadet World Championships bronze medalist and was also in the running for a podium finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback