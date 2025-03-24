AJ Ferrari makes feelings known after receiving Jordan Burroughs' support following NCAA Wrestling Championships

American wrestler AJ Ferrari received unexpected support from former world champion and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs. Burroughs backed Ferrari after his interview following the NCAA Wrestling Championships gained prominence.

After settling for a bronze medal at the NCAA Championships 2025, Ferrari talked in the post-match interview about how tough it is to continue promoting wrestling with his performance. He added how people don't acknowledge the efforts of athletes like him who are out to make a difference.

Burroughs backed Ferrari by posting on X:

"AJ Ferrari. Beautiful closing interview."

Ferrari was overwhelmed by the support he received from the six-time world champion. He shared the post on X timeline and wrote:

"Thank you for the love and support JB. Means a lot coming from a living legend in our great sport of wrestling."

AJ Ferrari, who represents Cal State Bakersfield, aimed to end the four-year title drought at the NCAA Championships in the 197-pound category. He had last won a gold medal in the 2021 edition as a player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and he was all set to create history again.

However, Ferrari lost to Stephen Buchanan from the Iowa Hawkeyes in a closely contested bout, eventually forcing him to settle for the bronze medal.

AJ Ferrari talks about the emotional struggles he experienced during the NCAA Championships campaign

AJ Ferrari in action at the NCAA Championships 2025 [Image Source: Getty]

After winning a bronze medal at the NCAA Championships 2025, AJ Ferrari revealed his emotional turmoil before and after the tournament. In the post-match interview, Ferrari mentioned:

“It wasn't easy. It was not easy. I'll be honest with you. 11.30 p.m. last night, I was crying for 30 minutes. I was in my bathroom by myself in pain, crying to God, why? I know I'm working out three times a day. I'm doing all the right things."

"I said something to Stephen Buchanan before the match to be vain and prideful and just to mess with him. And it came back to bite me. So I learned that lesson and next time I’m not going to be cocky like that and I’m going to win three more national championships or four more if they give me that fifth year,” he added.

Although Ferrari has yet to make it to the Olympics, he has made the USA proud in international wrestling with a bronze medal from the 2018 Cadet World Championships. Ferrari also aims to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics, which will be held in 2028.

