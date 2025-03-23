"I was in my bathroom by myself in pain"- AJ Ferrari opens up on emotional struggles he experienced as he reflects on NCAA Championships campaign

California's AJ Ferrari shared a heartfelt reaction to his loss to Stephen Buchanan of Iowa in the semi-final of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship. The 23-year-old has a profound collegiate career, winning the NCAA Division 1 Title in 2021, along with other major collegiate honors such as winning the Big 12 Championship and being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Big 12 tournament in his freshman year. He also ended his freshman year with a record of 20-1.

The following season at Oklahoma State for Ferrari saw him face significant challenges, such as being involved in an automobile accident that left him seriously injured. His record was 10-0 before the accident.

In July 2022, Ferrari was dismissed from the Oklahoma State Wrestling Team after just two seasons. In August 2024, Ferrari announced his commitment to California State Bakersfield on social media, marking his return to collegiate wrestling.

An emotional Ferrari shared his reaction to his loss in the semi-finals of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. He beat Ian Bush (West Virginia), Andy Smith (Virginia Tech), and Mac Stout (Pittsburgh) to face Stephen Buchanan of Iowa in the semi-finals, where he lost, marking an end to his 39-match winning streak. Ferrari said in his interview:

“It wasn't easy. It was not easy. I'll be honest with you. 11.30 p.m. last night, I was crying for 30 minutes. I was in my bathroom by myself in pain, crying to God, why? I know I'm working out three times a day. I'm doing all the right things."

"I said something to Stephen Buchanan before the match to be vain and prideful and just to mess with him. And it came back to bite me. So I learned that lesson and next time I’m not going to be cocky like that and I’m going to win three more national championships or four more if they give me that fifth year.” - AJ Ferrari on semi-final loss.

AJ Ferrari finished third overall in the 197 pound category and clinched the bronze medal in the consolation finals, where he defeated Jacob Cardenas of Michigan.

AJ Ferrari speaks on the future of wrestling

AJ Ferrari after clinching bronze at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - (Image via Getty)

AJ Ferrari shared his thoughts on the future of wrestling, stating that it can take over all sports to become one of the most popular sports in the world. The 2021 NCAA Champion expressed his excitement about the future of wrestling and how personalities like himself add to the sport. In a press conference, he said:

I'm really excited for the future of wrestling. I think wrestling is growing, and wrestling is going to take over all the sports in the future. I think that we need people to embrace big personalities like myself. The big matches, that's what draws eyes, and I think that then they grow in our sport. It's going to be key to have good personalities that show themselves."

AJ Ferrari has not managed to represent the U.S. at the Olympics yet, but did manage to get bronze at the 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championships. He has spoken about his ambitions to make it to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

