“I'm constantly attacked” - AJ Ferrari gets real about facing hate amid eyeing for NCAA Wrestling Championship title

In the hunt for his second national title, AJ Ferrari has started the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships on a strong note. As the Cal State wrestler gears up for his semifinal bout at the event, he recently reflected on the hate he faces as an athlete.

Ferrari made his collegiate debut in 2021, competing for the Oklahoma Cowboys and storming to gold at the NCAA Championships as a true freshman. However, the very next year, the wrestler was forced to sit out most of the season after suffering severe injuries in a car accident, and he parted ways with the University a few months later.

In August 2024, AJ Ferrari announced that he had signed with Cal State Bakersfield in order to return to collegiate wrestling. After his quarterfinal win at the 2025 NCAA championships, the wrestler reflected on the hate he faces, telling FloWrestling,

“Everybody knows I win wrestling matches, we all know that, (but) it's (about) being disciplined off the mat. I'm constantly attacked (in) a lot of different ways, so you can't respond to that evil with evil, you can only respond to evil with good.”

He went on to highlight the growth he has felt since joining the Roadrunners team, saying,

“I think you guys have seen my growth. Just the way I carry myself, I have that Holy Spirit, I'm not living in the flesh. I still have that 675 lb deadlift, I still have that personality, but I'm not vain, I'm not prideful. That's been a big testament to Cal State. Some of these smaller programs, they really help you grow as a person and coach Luke Smith has done that. No other coach besides him has helped me grow into the man I am today more than (him).

AJ Ferrari set to take on Stephen Buchanan in NCAA Wrestling Championships semifinals

Ferrari at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship (Image Source: Getty)

AJ Ferrari got his campaign at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships off to a story start, claiming an 8-1 win over Ian Bush in his opening round. He then went on to cruise past Andy Smith in his round of 16 match before taking a 2-0 win over Mac Stout in the quarterfinals.

Up next, Ferrari will now face off against Iowa’s second seed, Stephen Buchanan, as the two fight for a spot in the finals. AJ Ferrari and Buchanan have battled twice before, and the Cal State Roadrunner has emerged victorious on both occasions, claiming wins via decision.

