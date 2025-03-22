Jordan Burroughs shares 3-word reaction to AJ Ferrari's reflective NCAA Championships interview after third-place finish

Jordan Burroughs, one of the most decorated wrestlers in American history, recently shared his reaction to AJ Ferrari’s closing interview after his recent NCCA Wrestling Championship 2025 match. The freestyle wrestling elite star expressed positive sentiments for Ferrari.

AJ Ferrari represents Cal State Bakersfield and has recently received the All-American honours. He defeated Michigan University’s Jacob Cardenas with a concluding score of 2-0 and secured his place in the third position in the NCCA Wrestling Championship 2025.

The 2021 NCAA Division 1 National Champion in the 197 lb category lost his 2025 NCAA Championship semifinal match to Iowa Hawkeyes Stephen Buchanan with a concluding score of 3-0. Ferrari’s loss against Buchanan was his only second defeat during his collegiate career, effectively breaking his 39-match victory run.

Ferrari expressed his 2025 NCAA Championship experience during his post-match interview. His views attracted the attention of wrestling legend, Jordan Burroughs. The nine-time World Championship medalist expressed his thoughts through his post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He mentioned:

“AJ Ferrari. Beautiful closing interview.”

Ferrari’s match was an anticipated bout for the third position and regarding turning the crowd, he mentioned in a video shared by On3's Nick Kosko on X:

“Like I said, I think that love me or hate me everybody's watching. I'm an entertainer. I love doing this, I want to wrestle, you know, for a couple more years, win the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is my goal and I want to fight. That's my goal and I love this, I love the pressure.”

Throughout his decorated career, Jordan Burroughs has clinched three gold medals in the Pan-American Games, six in the Pan-American Championships, and four gold medals in the US Open Championships. He won an Olympic gold medal in the 74 kg category at the 2012 London Olympics.

Jordan Burroughs reflects on the power of emotions for athletic success

Jordan Burroughs at the 2023 Final X Wrestling - Source: Getty

Jordan Burroughs is one of the most prominent wrestlers and has achieved elite-level success throughout his career. During his interview with the Olympics in 2023, he expressed his thoughts on maintaining emotional balance, which is the key to athletic success. He said:

“You want to feel it. The right thing is to feel it and then fight it. That's what makes you a man, when you can deal with the emotions, you can face them, not hide from them. You don't have to suppress them or push them down, you can face them wholeheartedly. You can dwell in that place and then you can emerge out of them. That's what makes you strong.”

Jordan Burroughs currently competes in the 74 kg weight category and represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers during his collegiate career. He was a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion in folkstyle wrestling and in 2011 won the Dan Hodge Trophy.

