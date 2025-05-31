Nebraska volleyball’s Rebekah Allick and Kendall Murray react as Harper Murray donates to Children's hospital

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray recently visited a children’s hospital in her hometown, bringing smiles and support to the kids there. The visit comes during the team’s break following the spring exhibition and drew reactions from her Husker teammate, Rebekah Allick, and her sister, Kendall Murray.

On Friday, May 30, Nebraska’s outside hitter, Harper Murray, visited C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she donated gifts and spent some time with the kids. She later shared some glimpses from the visit on Instagram, writing:

“Had the best time visiting @mottchildren to donate to some incredible kids 💙. I’m so grateful to the U of M staff for having me and letting me be a small part of the amazing work they do every day. It was such a fun day meeting everyone!!”

Her sweet gesture received responses from friends and family. Nebraska volleyball teammate Rebekah Allick commented,

“Hell yeah, Harp!”

Harper Murray’s sister, Kendall Murray, added,

“Cuteeee”

Screenshot of comments (image via IG/@harpermurrayy)

Like Harper Murray, Kendall Murray is also an outside hitter and played for the Michigan Wolverines. In her senior year, she played in 102 sets and recorded 282 kills, 218 digs, and 35 blocks.

Currently, Harper Murray and Rebekah Allick are in their sophomore and junior years at the University of Nebraska. The duo helped lead the team to victories in their recent spring matches against Kansas and South Dakota State. Murray and Allick recorded 22 and 19 kills, respectively, across both games.

Harper Murray opens up about new coach Dani Busboom Kelly after the spring match

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly stepped in as the new Nebraska coach following the retirement of legendary coach John Cook, who served the university for 25 years. Busboom Kelly is a former Husker and played as a setter and libero for the team.

Following the spring exhibition, Harper Murray reflected on the experience with Busboom Kelly and how it differs from Coach Cook’s approach (via Hail Varsity):

"Kind of a whirlwind, just different, just like having Dani here and not having a coach, and it's obviously, like, we all have to adjust in our own ways, but it's just really exciting because I really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style, so for me it was just a lot of growth but also finding a way to lead and how I can be there for the freshmen, because this is their first semester and their first season with us, so it was just a learning growth thing for me, but I had a lot of fun."

Under Busboom Kelly’s coaching, the Nebraska volleyball team concluded its spring season with sweeping victories in both matches against the Kansas Jayhawks and South Dakota State. Now, the team is preparing for its 2025 season, which will commence with its annual Red-White scrimmage on August 9, 2025.

