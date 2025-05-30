Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes her feelings known after donating to children's hospital in her hometown

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray visited the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she brought donations for the kids. The outside hitter expressed her gratitude to the University of Michigan staff for the amazing work they do taking care of the patients there.

Murray recently helped the Nebraska Volleyball team earn back-to-back wins in its spring matches. She secured ten kills against the Kansas Jayhawks, and the team won the match in straight sets. Against South Dakota State, Murray led the team with 12 kills, seven digs, two aces, and five blocks. The Huskers, led by new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, once again won in straight sets.

The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, recently paid a visit to her hometown's C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Through her Instagram post, the Nebraska Volleyball athlete reflected on her enjoyable experience and appreciation for meeting the kids and staff at the hospital:

"Had the best time visiting @mottchildren to donate to some incredible kids 💙 I’m so grateful to the U of M staff for having me and letting me be a small part of the amazing work they do every day. It was such a fun day meeting everyone!!"

In 2024, Harper Murray was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team. The year before, she was named to the AVCA All-America Third Team and the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reflects on the coaching styles of John Cook and Dani Busboom Kelly

At a April 23, 2025, press conference with talented junior setter Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray shared her thoughts on the coaching methods of new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and how they differed from the team's former head coach John Cook. She shared her comments via Inside Nebraska.

"I think they're still pretty similar. Dani [Busboom Kelly] still has things pretty structured but you know just the way she goes about the order of things and the way she teaches things are a little bit different but I would say practices are still pretty similar," she shared [0:34 onwards]

She continued:

"The basics are the same some of the drills are pretty similar but she does mix things up a little bit more than coach [John Cook]. I think coach was more a routine type of guy and stuck to that, and Dani mixes it up a little bit but for the most part, I would say it's pretty similar."

Murray has been selected for the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times throughout her notable career with the Nebraska Volleyball program.

