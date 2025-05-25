From Ivy League potential to sibling snitching, Harper Murray’s mother picks who fits each trait between 20-year-old & her sister Kendall

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray's mother, Sarah, spilled some truths about the outside hitter and her sister, Kendall, in a recent fun trend. The Husker is currently enjoying a break from her sport after a successful spring season.

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray, who made the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team in 2023 and 2024, started 2025 with the beach season. She and her team recorded 22 straight wins, concluded with a 5-0 victory against Santa Barbara and Moorpark, and defeated the Master's 3-2. The Nebraska team then took the court for the spring exhibition matches and ended the campaign with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 win against South Dakota at Ord High School.

Murray has since been enjoying volleyball downtime and recently took a trip to Jamaica with her family. In a recent TikTok update, the outside hitter jumped into a fun trend with her mother, Sarah, and sister Kendall. Sarah was given a set of characteristics, and she had to choose which fit Harper or Taylor the best.

When asked about who might snitch on her siblings, the Nebraska student-athlete's mother pointed at her, prompting the latter to react flabbergastedly. She also hinted at Harper Murray's sister's possibility of joining an Ivy League school. Here's the video of the trio doing the enjoyable activity:

Nebraska Volleyball's Murray made the AVCA All-American Second Team and the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2024.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray made her feelings known about managing studies alongside her NIL career

Murray at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray has come into the spotlight during her time as an outside hitter at Nebraska. She also earns through NIL opportunities and has become a prominent Husker player to take women's college volleyball to great heights.

After attending the 2025 Super Bowl, the 20-year-old shared how difficult it is to navigate fame and academics, as the latter often gets hampered due to several engagements. (via Huurdat Sports)

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me."

Murray was the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player after she executed a dominant performance against the Wisconsin team in the regional final sweep.

