"Should I be offended"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray reacts after being mistaken as older than sister Kendall Murray

Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray shared glimpses of her fun time with her elder sister, Kendall. This comes amid the break time from volleyball, as she is spending time with her family.

Notably, the Nebraska outside hitter also took a trip to Jamaica for a vacation before the start of the regular 2025 season. Amid this, Murray shared a video on her TikTok handle featuring Kendall, where the former can be seen in a black dress while Kendall donned a red dress.

In the video, the Murray sisters can be seen debating over the fact of who among them looks older. She can be heard saying in the video:

"Okay guys, who do you think is the older sister, I was told 8 out of 10 times that I look like the older sister. But somebody told me I act more maturely."

Murray further remarked in her caption:

"should i be offended that they think i’m old tho?? @Kendall Murray"

Kendall Murray, a former Michigan Wolverines player, concluded her collegiate season back in 2023. Similar to her younger sister, Kendall is an outside hitter and played in 311 sets in her four years, scoring 542 kills and 34 assists.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recounts her experience of playing for the team during the spring season

Harper Murray representing the Nebraska Volleyball (Image via: Getty)

Harper Murray recently shared her experience of playing for the Nebraska Volleyball team in the program's home state. This comes after the spring games, which the Huskers played in John Cook Arena and Ord High School, located in Nebraska.

In a press conference, Murray shared that as a Michigan native where football and basketball dominate, she sometimes gets surprised by the support volleyball has in this state. The Nebraska hitter further added that the team loves coming to the home games and playing in this state.

" We're just grateful for our fans and I forget being from Michigan how much vollleyball is appreciated here. Obviously, Michigan's more of a football-basketball school, I forget how much our fans love us and love our sport. So, it's just really fun coming out here," Murray said (via Hail Varsity, 4:10 onwards).

Harper Murray further commented on being a major face of the Nebraska Volleyball program and said that this is a lot of pressure. She also expressed pride in being a leader in this changing spectrum of the sport.

