"I'm in love"- Harper Murray shows off new set of nails as she receives massive welcome during Supernovas game

Harper Murray recently took to social media to showcase her fresh set of nails before heading to a game night on Friday, January 31. The photo, taken inside an Audi, captured her manicured nails with a French tip design.

At the game event, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule celebrated his 50th birthday with his family during Omaha Supernovas vs Columbus Fury game night. The event had notable attendees such as NU quarterback Dylan Raiola, boxer Bud Crawford, and Husker Volleyball player Murray.

The volleyball player shared the update on her nail on Instagram accompanied by a caption:

"I'm in love"

Screenshot of Harper Murray's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram @harpermurrayy

Omaha dominated Columbus with a straight-set victory, winning 25-21, 25-18, and 25-17. The Supernovas controlled each set, building early leads. Columbus made a late push in the first set, closing the gap to 24-21 before Omaha secured the win with a Brooke Nuneviller Kill.

In the second set, Omaha took the lead at 7-6 after a Columbus net violation and pulled away, sealing the set with key kills and a block. The Supernovas remained in control in the third set, extending their lead to nine points before closing the match on Columbus' service error.

In 2024, Harper Murray recorded an outstanding sophomore season. She earned her second AVCA All-America honor on the Second Team. She also made the All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-Region Team again. Murray let her team with 3.40 kills per set, she hit .257 and recorded 30 aces. She clinched NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player after helping sweep No. 7 Wisconsin.

Harper Murray announces apparel restock on her official website

Bergen Reilly (#2) and Harper Murray (#27) at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In November 2024, Harper Murray informed her followers that the shirts made by her mom and sister were back in stock. She mentioned that stickers and earrings were available for purchase.

She posted a TikTok video on her official account and announced:

"Hi, Guys. I am getting ready for my game at Oregon, but I want to come on here and tell you guys that these shirts, that my mom and my sister made are being restocked. I will put the link in my caption and my Instagram bio. There's also going to be stickers and earnings you can buy."

Harper Murray launched various products on her website including T-shirts with her Nebraska number (#27), stickers, and caps, all representing the Husker's team color.

