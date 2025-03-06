Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray reacts as brother Deric gets engaged to girlfriend Jaeda Lynn

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray shared her reaction to her brother Deric’s engagement to his girlfriend Jaeda Lynn. Deric proposed to Jaeda in a beautiful setting, with a beach and hill-like backdrop on top of a lighthouse.

Ad

Harper has two siblings, Kendall and Deric. Kendall is a former University of Michigan volleyball player, while Deric, a former basketball player, now works as a sports performance professional.

Deric’s girlfriend, Jaeda Lynn, shared glimpses of the heartfelt proposal as Deric got down on one knee. The former Madonna University volleyball player also posted a series of pictures showing off her ring as she announced their engagement on her Instagram with family and friends, captioning it:

Ad

Trending

“Yours for good 🤍💍 03/03/25”

Ad

Harper Murray, the Nebraska Volleyball junior, reacted to this engagement post by sharing it on her Instagram story, with the caption:

“YAYYYYY❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🥹🥹🥹”

Screenshot of Harper Murray’s Instagram story. Credits - @harpermurrayy

Harper’s teammate, Andi Jackson, also congratulated the couple on their big announcement in the post’s comments.

Ad

“Our dynamic has switched over time” - Harper Murray reflects on her bonding with sister Kendall

Harper Murray at Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals 2024 (Photo: Getty Images)

Harper Murray opened up about her bond with her elder sister, Kendall, and how it has grown over the years. She reflected on how she didn’t like to take suggestion from Kendall because of which they had fights, during their time for the Skyline Eagles, when Kendall was a senior and Harper was a freshman. In an interview with Hurrdat Sports released in February 2025, she said:

Ad

“Looking back on it, I loved playing high school with her even though I, in the moment, I hated it and we fought all the time because I didn't like that she could tell me what to do 'cause she was like the captain…Now she lives in New Jersey with her boyfriend, he's playing for the [New York] Jets and she's doing her thing and she has her two little dogs and she's living her life.

Ad

“I think she's one of my role models. She's super independent, she knows what she wants, and she goes and gets it. So that's our dynamic obviously has switched over time.”

Harper admitted that they used to fight, and one of the reasons was Harper trying to copy Kendall and even wanting to be like her. However, their relationship has now matured, and Kendall is not just Harper’s sister but also her best friend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback