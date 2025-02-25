"Proud to be your sister"- Harper Murray's sibling Kendall shares touching message on Nebraska Volleyball junior's 20th birthday

Harper Murray received a heartfelt birthday note from her sister Kendall Murray as she turned 20 on February 24, 2025. The Murray sisters have been doing well in volleyball, one playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the other for the Michigan Wolverines.

Harper Murray had a successful 2024 season, becoming the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player after posting 10 kills, 12 digs, and four blocks in the Regional Final, trouncing the Wisconsin Badgers. She also recorded a career-high six blocks, 15 digs, 20 kills, and three aces against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the NCAA semi-finals but lost in the face-off, ending the bid for the Nationals trophy.

Although the Cornhusker junior is gearing up for the upcoming NCAA season, she often shares updates with her teammates, seniors, and family. On February 24, she celebrated her 20th birthday and received a heartfelt wish from her sister, Kendall Murray, on Instagram.

The latter, who plays for the Michigan Wolverines, shared a picture with Harper and wrote:

"So proud to be your sister and so grateful to go through life with you."

The following story was the siblings' childhood snap, which Kendall captioned as:

"Happy 20th"

Kendall Murray wishes her sister Harper Murray on her birthday - Source: via @kendall.murray on Instagram

After stepping into 2025, the Murray sisters attended the Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets football clash at the MetLife Stadium. Sporting black coordinated outfits, the siblings posed courtside and even with their friends.

"Year 1!!!" Kendall captioned her Instagram post.

Kendall wasn't the only one who wished Harper Murray on her birthday as her former Nebraska teammate Lexi Rodriguez and boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg also chimed in.

Harper Murray received adorable birthday wishes from former teammate Lexi Rodriguez and boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg

Harper Murray scoring at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Harper Murray and Lexi Rodriguez have been tight since they played together on the Nebraska volleyball team. Even now, despite Rodriguez playing professionally with League One Volleyball's Omaha squad, she never skips extending love to her Husker girls. On Murray's birthday, she shared pictures from their competition days and wrote:

"Happy birthday to my Harpy."

"Grateful to play alongside you for two years and so proud of you on and off the court."

Murray's boyfriend, Heinrich Haarberg, the former Cornhusker quarterback, also shared a note on his girlfriend's special day, reading:

"@harpermurray! 20! Blessed to have you in my life"

Murray received her second career All-American honor and made the All-Big Ten First Team, the AVCA All-America Second Team, and the AVCA All-Region Team in her sophomore season. She was also added to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in the Spring and Fall of 2024.

