"Husker Fans are insane"- Dani Busboom Kelly reacts to massive support as Nebraska Volleyball team avenges loss against Penn State

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly appreciated the fans' support after the Huskers' faceoff with Penn State on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Rec Hall in Pennsylvania. The Cornhuskers defeated Penn State with a clear domination of a 3-0 scoreline to claim their redemption.

Before the match on Friday, the Huskers locked horns with Penn State at the 2024 NCAA Championships semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center. The latter defeated the Cornhuskers with a 3-2 victory while putting an end to their championship title quest. After dominating the semifinal, Penn State won the final and earned its eighth national title, having previously won in 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2014.

With the Huskers' recent victory over Penn State, they have maintained their unbeaten streak with 13 wins so far this season. The Huskers' fans' support played an important role in the team's recent win at Penn State University's Arena. The Huskers fans were present in large numbers even as the team played the away match.

Dani Busboom Kelly shared a video of fans showering their unwavering support and praised them, writing:

"Huskers fans are insane. So much love in State College tonight."

Screenshot of Busboom Kelly's Instagram story.

Huskers dominated the three sets with commanding points of 25-6, 25-15, 25-13.

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on being undefeated so far in the 2025 season

Dani Busboom Kelly recently reflected on the Nebraska Volleyball team's dominant performances so far throughout the season. She highlighted that the journey has not been a smooth sail as the team kept facing intense competition. In an interview with Hail Varsity, she showed her team's preparedness for the coming matches.

"Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country."

Dani Busboom Kelly added:

"So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday. So I think that reflects the conference season, we've had a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything, we played early, we played late, so I feel really good going into conference that we've experienced a lot."

The Nebraska Volleyball team will next face Rutgers on October 4, 2025, at the Jersey Mike's Arena.

