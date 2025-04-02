"A lot more confident in my strength" - Paris Olympic medalist Julien Alfred makes feelings known after running 400m split at Texas Relays

Julien Alfred recently competed in the 400m event, months after winning medals in the 100m and 200m distances at the Paris Olympics. She competed in the 4x400m relay at the Texas Relays, held from March 26 to 29, 2025, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin. At the 2024 Games, Alfred dominated the 100m event and won a silver in the 200m race.

The Paris Olympic medalist competed in the women's 4x400m Invitational alongside Rhasidat Adeleke, Dina Asher-Smith, and Ackelia Smith. The team topped the event after registering a meet record of 3:25.20, with the Saint Lucian star posting a split time of 49.8 seconds.

In a post-race interview with realtalkwithtee, Alfred reflected on the 400m split, stating that although the 400m race was tough, she is happy with the performance and feels confident in her strength.

"You know it's a 400 so, of course, it's gonna hurt but however, you know my coach and I, we have been working a lot of strength, trying to get stronger for like the last 20-30 meters of my race, and also my 200 as well so I'm really just trusting the process doing this 400 that he promised I would be doing and the 300 as well, but you know I just, I'm just happy to just be healthy."

She added:

"The way I finished, although my butt was tight I do feel good and I feel a lot more confident in my strength."

"Already seeing what I can do" - Julien Alfred shows confidence for the 2025 track season

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

In the same interview with realtalkwithtee, Julien Alfred announced that she will be competing in the 300m at the upcoming Miramar Invitational before shifting focus to her pet events. She also expressed her excitement for the 2025 season, conveying her confidence and trust in her training.

"Done with the 400, we do have one more 300 to run," Alfred said. "We would be focusing on my 100 and 200. I'm excited for that."

"Just today I realized how strong I am. So, I'm really already seeing what I can do. It's just for me to go out there, just trust this training, trust this plan and just work on execution," the 23-year-old added.

At the Invitational, Julien Alfred will be competing alongside Sha'Carri Richardson for the first time since their faceoff at the Paris Games.

