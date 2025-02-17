Paris Olympic medalist Julien Alfred reacts to receiving honor and her nephew leading National Independence Baton Relay representing the 100m champion

Following her historic Paris Olympics victory, Julien Alfred has been receiving honors and recognition from fans and sports officials. The sprinter recently received the honor at the National Independence Baton Relay in Saint Lucia.

At the 2024 Paris Games, the Saint Lucian star clinched the country's first-ever Olympic medal by dominating the 100m event. She clocked a stunning time of 10.72 seconds to win gold and register a national record. She achieved this feat by defeating the fan favorite Sha'Carri Richardson and another American Melissa Jefferson, who posted 10.87 seconds and 10.92 seconds, respectively.

At the recently held National Independence Baton Relay in her hometown (Castries Central), which began in Babonneau on January 29 and concluded on February 18, Alfred received the honor as her nephew Sergio carried the baton on February 15.

The Olympic medalist shared a glimpse of the event and penned a heartfelt note.

"Love my home," Alfred wrote adding a Saint Lucian flag and a heart emoji (via her Instagram stories).

Screenshot of Alfred's Instagram story.

She further shared a video of her nephew leading the parade and wrote:

"So proud of my nephew."

Screenshot of Alfred's Instagram story.

Julien Alfred revealed her plans for the 2025 indoor track season after her victory at the New Balance Grand Prix

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia during the AG Memorial Van Damme Diamond League finals in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Julien Alfred made waves at the 2025 New Balance Grand Prix after dominating the 300m event by posting a national record of 36.16 seconds. She defeated Dina Asher-Smith and Emma Montoya, who clocked 36.87 and 38.37 seconds, respectively.

Following the victory, she opened up about her plans for the 2025 indoor season, which included competing in 300m and 400m events frequently.

"It was something, but to be honest, my coach and I have been working really hard," she said (via _realtalkwithtee's Instagram account). "We're working on my strength and endurance as well. So most of the in and out would be 300, 400. But you know, I'm just going according to what he has planned for me. I'm hoping, looking forward to it, working with my coach to get that done."

Julien Alfred also bagged a silver medal in the 200m at the Paris Olympics after listing 22.08 seconds and finishing behind America's Gabby Thomas, who recorded 21.83 seconds.

The new national record set on February 2 at the New Balance Grand Prix marked the Olympian's season opener race this year.

