"A rollercoaster-thrill-of-a-season"- Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known after victorious pursuits in finale despite struggles

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts after winning the slalom in the FIS Alpine Skiing Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. Along with the gold medal-winning finish, the American skier also extended her World Cup victories to a record 101 wins as she continued her pursuits for greatness in the sport.

Ad

The American skier's season was marked with several struggles, which included a high-speed crash that required surgery to treat the deep puncture wound, followed by a series of races where she was out of form, thereby missing out on the podium. Despite the shortcomings, Shiffrin maintained an optimistic attitude and exuded self-belief while speaking about getting back to her peak performance.

This positive attitude and hard work helped her to create history by winning her 100th World Cup title and extending the record to 101 at the Alpine Skiing finals. She expressed her thoughts about concluding a remarkable season with a series of pictures in a detailed message on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Mikaela Shiffrin thanked her team for supporting her during every moment of the journey and helping her instill strong self-confidence.

"A rollercoaster-thrill-of-a-season indeed… you made this finale so special, Sun Valley.🌞 Thank you to all of the fans, organizers and course workers for bringing so much energy and enthusiasm to the day. I’m so grateful that my own journey led me to be able to cap off the season with that race, and to share it with a team who has worked their tails off in order to make that possible," she wrote.

Ad

"Last but certainly not least, congrats to @lenaduerr and @andrejaslokar for the podium, and @zrinkaljutic and @atomicski for the much-deserved slalom globe. That was SO cool to witness, Zrinka 😍🥹 #stifelusskiteam" she added.

Ad

Furthermore, she lauded Team USA Skiers for an incredible performance throughout the season and hoped to continue their camaraderie in the upcoming season.

Mikaela Shiffrin on her historic 100th World Cup title win

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about her 100th World Cup title win in an interview with 'We need to talk.' The American athlete revealed that the feeling of the remarkable achievement took some time to settle in.

Ad

She reflected on her journey that led to the big moment, which included a lot of hard work, patience, and dedication, and revealed that it was all worth it in the end. Moreover, she revealed that the victory was also a result of a lot of sacrifices from her team and family, who always supported her behind the scenes.

"I don't know that it's sunk in. I suppose 100 is really a symbol of a lot of work and effort and patience and dedication and just sort of the relentless going out and doing it even on the days when we're not motivated from my entire team and from all those who have worked with me over years and years and years. It really is a culmination of a lot of effort and sacrifice as well," she said.

Ad

Furthemore, Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her desire to inspire the next generation of skiers with her pursuits on and off the slopes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback