"Hard to wrap my mind around 100 races"- Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about registering milestone achievement after overcoming injury

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts about achieving a milestone victory after dealing with injuries in the Alpine Skiing season. The American Alpine skier recently won her 100th World Cup Title in Sestriere, making her one of the greatest skiers to compete in the sport.

Ad

However, Shiffrin's journey towards the milestone victory hadn't been easy. She suffered a major setback early in the Alpine Skiing at the World Cup Killington, where she crashed moments before the finish line. A week after the crash, Mikaela Shiffrin had to undergo surgery to treat her deep puncture wound. After undergoing a recovery program for about six weeks, Shiffrin returned to the slopes and struggled to achieve a podium finish in her first few races.

Ad

Trending

Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the line-up at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Sestriere to win her 100th World Cup and spoke about the milestone victory in an interview with We need to talk.' She revealed how it had taken a lot of hard work and dedication from her and that she could not yet register the feeling of the victory in her mind.

"I don't know that it's sunk in. I suppose 100 is really a symbol of a lot of work and effort and patience and dedication and just sort of the relentless going out and doing it even on the days when we're not motivated from my entire team and from all those who have worked with me over years and years and years. It really is a culmination of a lot of effort and sacrifice as well," she said,

Ad

"It's hard to wrap my mind around 100 races, but it's a lot easier to sort of bring meaning to it like sharing this podium with my teammate Paula Moltzan; that was incredible. She's had an amazing season, she won a medal at the World Championships that was so so special to share it with my teammates," she added.

Ad

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin on returning to the slopes after her injury

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram to express her thoughts about returning to professional skiing after dealing with an injury. The American Alpine skier thanked her teammates for being a strong support and helping her to develop the right mindset while returning to the slopes.

Ad

Moreover, she thanked her team for their continued patience as she navigated through the recovery process.

"Before stepping back into the start gate of Giant Slalom, I want thank my teammates who have helped me to wrap my head around the realness and validity of the psychological symptoms involved in this return," she wrote.

Furthermore, Shiffrin revealed that even though she made a comeback to the slopes, she had a lot of work to do to get back to her best performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback