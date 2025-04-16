A woman’s body is insane" - Alex Morgan gets real about postpartum after the birth of her second child

Alex Morgan has opened up about postpartum after welcoming her second child, Enzo, on March 30, 2025. She is married to Servando Carrasco and has a daughter, Charlie, born in 2020.

Ad

A few days after giving birth, the former football player made her feelings known about postpartum, talking about the adversities that a woman's body navigates during and after her pregnancy. She shared her picture on Instagram, showcasing how her body looked postpartum. The post's caption read:

"A woman’s body is insane. Real talk. We carry a child for 9 months, push them out of our bodies (in my case 20hrs of labor, and 4hrs of pushing 🙃) then boom, here you go, back to reality—with barely any recovery time. Truly amazed by what women are capable of…from world championships to motherhood."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Morgan had an illustrious career in soccer from 2010 to 2024, having bagged several triumphs, including an Olympic gold medal she and her team clinched in 2012. Along with this, she also helped her team win the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2015 and 2019. She announced her retirement from the sport on September 5, 2024.

Alex Morgan on her brand, Togethxr

Alex Morgan launched Togethxr in 2021 alongside fellow athletes Manuel, Kim, and Bird. She sat for a conversation with Boardroom, analyzing the vision behind Togethxr.

Ad

The former soccer player said (5:27):

“Togethxr was really meant (to be) a platform for fans and female athletes alike to come together and feel like they had a supportive community. We felt like there was a (need for) a storytelling platform for female athletes to be able to share their stories and for fans to be able to consume those stories in a way that a platform was never given prior to that."

Ad

“With those shirts of ‘everyone watches women's sports’, we're seeing these shirts at sporting events, on people walking around the street, it's not only women wearing them, there's (also) a lot of men repping these shirts or hoodies," she added.

Morgan celebrated the fourth anniversary of her brand on March 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More